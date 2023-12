On This Page

FDA/CDER Office of Clinical Pharmacology and American Association for Cancer Research Public Workshop: Optimizing Dosages for Oncology Drug Products: Quantitative Approaches to Select Dosages for Clinical Trials.

The meeting will be held February 15 – 16, 2024 at the Grand Hyatt in Washington, DC, and as a virtual event. AACR meeting link.

Day 1 : February 15- 8:00 am – 4:50 pm

: February 15- 8:00 am – 4:50 pm Day 2: February 16- 8:00 am – 12:20 pm

Goals and Objectives:

To discuss best practices and methods for evaluating all nonclinical and clinical data and incorporating modeling and simulation to identify optimized dosages

To consider innovative clinical trial designs

To highlight ongoing efforts in academia, industry, and regulatory agencies

Who Should Attend:

This workshop is intended for interested parties regarding ongoing efforts; parties interested in continued advocacy for alternatives to traditional dose finding for oncologic drugs. The primary audience includes, clinical pharmacologists, pharmacometricians, pharmacologists/toxicologists, clinicians/healthcare providers, translational scientists, statisticians, patients, and patient advocates.

Contact

If to AACR:

Nicholas Warren, PhD

Assistant Director, Science and Regulatory Policy

American Association for Cancer Research

1401 H Street, NW, Suite 740

Washington, DC 20005

Email: RegSci@AACR.org

If to FDA:

Bernadette Johnson-Williams, DHSc, MEd

Food and Drug Administration

Center for Drug Evaluation and Research

Office of Clinical Pharmacology/OTS

10903 New Hampshire Avenue

Building 51, Office 5308

Silver Spring, MD 21029

Email: bernadette.johnson-williams@fda.hhs.gov

Tel: 301-796-8514