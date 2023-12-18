Submit Release
Media Notice: Sentencing Hearing For State v. Aita Gurung To Be Livestreamed

Due to the ongoing flood potential and rising rivers hours after the rain ends, all Vermont courthouses will be closing at 3 p.m. today, Monday, December 18. Courthouses in Washington, Orange, Windsor, and Windham Counties closed earlier today. All hearings will be rescheduled.

Judicial Bureau hearings are not canceled and will be held as scheduled.

The Washington Civil/Probate Court hearings will be remote only pending further notice. The Washington Civil/Probate Courthouse in Montpelier remains closed but civil and probate paper filings can be brought to the Washington Criminal/Family Courthouse in Barre for processing. Electronic filings continue to be processed electronically.

The Vermont Supreme Court Building in Montpelier remains closed for repair work following the flooding.

Click here for information regarding court operations, including participating in remote hearings.

