Republic Bank Spice Island Billfish Tournament 2024 launches

Republic Bank is pleased to reaffirm its commitment to the Spice Island Billfish Tournament for yet another year.A press conference to signal the launch of the 54Grand Slam was held at the Grenada Yacht Club, the venue for the tournament, on Friday, December 15. General Manager, Operations Designate at Republic Bank, Ms. Mavis Mc Burnie attended and delivered the title sponsor’s remarks.

Addressing the media and other stakeholders, she said: “For Republic Bank, supporting our game fishing enthusiasts while promoting conservation fishing among other shared cultural heritages provides an opportunity preserve our cultural and sporting traditions, while helping to build even more successful societies. Assuming the role of title sponsor in 2020 is testament to our recognition of the significant contribution this tournament makes to Grenada’s economic development and further strengthens our commitment to building on the solid foundation laid by the dedicated team of volunteers over the years to ensuring that bill fishing features on our sports-tourism calendar each year.”

The 54th Grand Slam will be staged on the verge of Grenada’s 50th anniversary of Independence on February 7th, which will be celebrated under the theme “Forward into 50: Reflecting on our Past, Solidifying our Future”. Ms. Mc Burnie further commented: “It is heartening to see aspects of our celebrations being incorporated into this tournament to further enhance our guest experience and to help make the event a memorable one.”

As a leading Caribbean bank, backed by our parent company’s over 185-year history of resilience and service excellence, Republic Bank stands ready to help not only our citizens, but our neighboring brothers and sisters unlock their truest potential and achieve their goals with our offerings of leading-edge financial solutions. We look forward to welcoming our guests in the next few weeks.

We remain committed to working with all stakeholders to ensure that the 2024 Republic Bank Spice Island Billfish Tournament is truly “spicy” and a resounding success.

Republic Bank