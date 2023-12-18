Beacon brings joy to the Father Hilarion Cheshire Home

On Thursday, December 9, 2023, The Beacon Insurance Company Ltd. extended a heartwarming gesture toward the elderly residents of the Father Hilarion Cheshire Home, embodying the spirit of the holiday season’s giving.

Beacon generously donated a brand-new washing machine to the home, providing essential support for ongoing services to its residents. Additionally, a Christmas food hamper was presented with the wish that it would bring some additional joy among the elderly residents. These donations reflect Beacon’s ongoing effort to help build and preserve the communities in which they operate. Earlier this year, they also made contributions to Calliste Government Primary School and have a few other initiatives planned for the upcoming months.

Desree John, Assistant Manager at Beacon Grenada, expressed her enthusiasm, stating, “At Beacon, our commitment to supporting our community, especially during the holidays, shines through. Our donation to Father Hilarion Cheshire Home reflects our ongoing dedication to making a positive impact within the communities we serve.”

Mrs. Ann Lewis, Manager of Father Hilarion Cheshire Home, expressed her gratitude, saying, “We are deeply appreciative of Beacon for their generous donation. The new washing machine will significantly assist in our daily operations, and the Christmas food hamper will be thoroughly enjoyed by our residents during this festive time.”

The gesture embodies Beacon’s commitment to making meaningful contributions and enhancing the well-being of the Grenadian community.

