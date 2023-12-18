Assistant Secretary of Defense for Energy, Installation, and Environment visits Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central

Mr. Owens’ visit included a tour of the NSA Naples Trigeneration Energy plant, Water Treatment plant, Sailor barracks, and the hospital. He also met with the commanding officer of NAS Sigonella to discuss various infrastructure projects.

The Trigeneration plant, recently completed in spring of 2023, diversifies the installation’s energy portfolio with resilient energy. Both the Trigeneration plant and Water Treatment plant fall within the Department of Defense’s initiative to reduce environmental impacts through the adoption of renewable resources, and improve military readiness and quality of life for the installation community onboard NSA Naples.

"I appreciate Mr. Owens taking the time to visit NSA Naples, it’s clear the EI&E team is invested in quality of life improvements," said NSA Naples Commanding Officer Captain John Randazzo. "We are proud of the work we continue to do on critical infrastructure to make this a more efficient and resilient base in the future. Providing environmentally responsible resources to our base community is critical for mission readiness.”

The base’s commitment to renewable resources and the environment is evident in numerous projects on board NSA Naples promoting infrastructure resiliency. Projects include replacement of the potable water distribution system, upgrades to energy control systems, replacement of fluorescent lights with LED lighting fixtures, replacement of low-flow water fixtures, upgraded cooling systems, and construction of the Trigeneration Plant. The plant can produce up to 2MW of electricity for Capodichino, as well as hot and chilled water for HVAC systems throughout the installation.



At NAS Sigonella, solar panels help reduce base energy consumption by 10%, annually. These photovoltaic (PV) systems are just a small part of ongoing efforts to provide renewable resources to the installation. Future projects include a base-wide de-carbonization project to reduce natural gas consumption and carbon emissions, a smart grid project to improve energy reliability and resiliency, and a microgrid project at the wastewater treatment plant to improve energy resilience.

"Here on board NAS Sigonella, we are working to be more responsible about energy consumption, by reducing waste, and employing clean water and air practices," said NAS Sigonella Commanding Officer Capt. Aaron Shoemaker. "Our community is dedicated to being responsible neighbors and protecting Sicily's resources."



The projects on board NSA Naples and NAS Sigonella are in line with Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central's efforts to remain responsible stewards of the environment while providing mission critical services. EURAFCENT's responsibility to the fleet and warfighter as well as the surrounding community is evident in current projects involving base infrastructure, power, and water treatment facilities.



The ongoing Regional Energy Savings Performance Contract includes tri-generation plants in Naples and Sigonella that improve reliability, resiliency, and efficiency for both installations. Further, upcoming investments to add a microgrid with Photovoltaics and Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) in Naples and a similar system to support Sigonella's water treatment plant solidifies the region as a committed partner in delivering sustainable and responsible capabilities to support fleet operational imperatives.



Energy, Installation, and Environment (EI&E) within the Department of Defense is dedicated to climate, communities, and critical infrastructure. Viewing climate action as a strategic enabler, EI&E’s mission is to create pathways to reliable and resilient energy to ensure our forces are trained, equipped, and ready to deter when and where they are needed.

Navy Region EURAFCENT provides mission-critical logistics and support to the warfighter, their families, and the fleet across seven countries, enabling U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed to maintain security, stability, and freedom of navigation in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility.

