Hylant's Global Captive Solutions Team Welcomes Ian Podmore

Hylant has added an employee to the Hylant Global Captive Solutions team, continuing its mission to support & invest in the increasing needs of global clients.

TOLEDO, OHIO, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hylant has added a new employee to the Hylant Global Captive Solutions team, continuing its mission to support and invest in the increasing needs of clients across the globe.

Ian Podmore comes to Hylant with over 25 years of experience ranging in areas from insurance to captive consulting, underwriting and compliance. As director of captive consulting, he will work closely with clients to develop strategic solutions to their wide range of complex exposures accessing captive and alternative structures. He is a well-known industry veteran who will share his experiences with the team and clients, based upon a variety of industries he has served.

The continued expansion of the Global Captive Solutions team ensures Hylant has a world-class team of captive experts ready to support the growing needs of our clients. Hylant is committed to bringing in top-tier talent around the globe and allowing young professionals to secure a future in the captive insurance industry by investing in youth and serving as mentors in an exciting business.

“Ian is another great addition to our team. His expertise will complement the continued expansion and growth of our consultants,” said Anne Marie Towle, CEO of Global Risk and Captive Solutions. “We are always looking for the best talent in the industry and finding new ways to grow and innovate.”