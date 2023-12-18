Maple Madness Returns to Sugar Beach in 2024

Sugar Shack TO announces 2024 dates

TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In honour of yesterday’s National Maple Syrup Day, Sugar Shack TO presented by Redpath, is delighted to announce its sweet return to Toronto’s Waterfront in 2024. On March 9 and 10, Sugar Beach will be transformed into a maple-filled, Canadiana Extravaganza.



“Sugar Shack TO is a great way to kick-off March Break with family and friends as well as celebrate the end of Winter,” said Victoria Mahoney, Co-Producer of Sugar Shack TO. “We’re excited to bring back our very Canadian entertainment and all the maple-infused goodies people have come to know and love.”

Celebrating its 6th year, Sugar Shack TO will once again bring live entertainment, tasty treats, interactive activities, sponsor giveaways and much more to Sugar Beach.

WHEN

Saturday, March 9, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, March 10, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

WHERE

Sugar Beach, 11 Dockside Drive at Lower Jarvis and Queens Quay

WHAT

Two Sugar Shacks serving up fresh Ontario maple taffy rolled on snow, presented by Menkes Developments.

Maple-infused comfort food and delicious Redpath Sugar cookies.

Maple sugaring demonstration.

Billy Bishop Airport Warming station.

Live entertainment and interactive activities.

Free general admission.

2024 partners include: Redpath Sugar, The Waterfront BIA, Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport, Menkes Developments, Waterfront Toronto, Porter Airlines and Radisson Blu Toronto Downtown.

Visit www.sugarshackto.ca and follow @sugarshackto on Instagram for more information and updates.

ABOUT WATER’S EDGE FESTIVALS & EVENTS

Water’s Edge Festivals & Events is an Ontario not-for-profit corporation created in 2011 with a mandate to increase tourism to Toronto’s waterfront by bringing both on-land and on-water nautical programming. WEFE produces the annual Toronto Waterfront Festival and Sugar Shack TO. Past events have included the Tall Ships Challenge, Flyboarding North American Championships, Rhythm of the Nation Indigenous dance show and the very popular World’s Largest Rubber Duck.





