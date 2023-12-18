Submit Release
European Commission mobilises over €65 million for Member States to support refugees from Ukraine

The European Commission decided last week to make available over €65 million from the Asylum Migration and Integration Fund (AMIF) to support Bulgaria, Czechia, Poland, and Romania in hosting people fleeing the Russian aggression against Ukraine.  

This funding will help these countries to ensure that temporary protection beneficiaries receive the necessary support, services and assistance. In particular, they will be supported to move from collective to private housing, to receive language and vocational training, and to access social and health services.

The European Union is currently hosting more than 4.1 million people benefiting from temporary protection, which was triggered for the first time shortly after the Russian invasion of Ukraine and in September this year further extended until March 2025. 

According to a press release by the European Commission, relevant Member States’ agencies, civil society organisations and international organisations can start implementing such projects already as of today.

