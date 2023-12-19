Charlee.ai AI-based Predictive Analytics platform and Key Management Group, Inc. (KMG) make Strategic Alliance

Charlee.ai platform helps to improve the claims process and reduce costs and fraud.

PLEASANTON, CA, USA, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Charlee.ai (Charlee), a leading provider of cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for the property and casualty (P&C) industry, and the provider of the patented industry SaaS-based, process-driven prediction platform announced they have formed a strategic alliance with Key Management Group, Inc. KMG helps P&C insurance providers address their technology and innovation needs, and seamlessly manage their business operations.

Charlee.ai provides one of the first insurance pre-built and pretrained A.I. based predictive analytics engines with real-time analytics for the insurance industry. Charlee™ extracts deep domain insights from a variety of structured and unstructured data. The Charlee™ predictive analytics engine was trained on over 50 million claims, policy files, and documents with over 50,000 insights ready to be deployed within three weeks.

KMG has a strong focus in the P&C insurance industry and is well positioned for its consistent track record in IT and digital services delivery. KMG works with several leading Insurance customers of all sizes (midsize to large) across carriers, MGAs, brokers, and agencies. KMG’s services range from traditional IT services to helping companies with their digital transformation journey.

“Charlee.ai is committed to improving the capabilities of our AI-Based Predictive Analytics platform so carriers and MGAs can have access to the latest features while providing ways to improve their customer service and claims outcomes," said Sri Ramaswamy, CEO and Co-Founder at Charlee.ai.

"This alliance marks a significant milestone in the insurance industry's journey towards embracing cutting-edge technology and innovation. By aligning with Charlee.ai, we at KMG are not just enhancing our ability to support insurance providers in their digital transformation but are also setting a new standard for AI integration in the P&C sector," stated Ravendra Singh, EVP & Insurance Practice Head at KMG. "We are excited about this collaboration as it opens new doors for leveraging AI-driven insights, modernizing data processes, and refining business operations. Together, we are committed to empowering insurance providers with advanced tools and strategies, ensuring they stay ahead in a rapidly evolving digital landscape’, he added.