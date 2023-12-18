Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,177 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 445,736 in the last 365 days.

2023 By the Numbers

Every year as we look to the holidays to transition from one year to the next, we like to take this opportunity to take stock. We review the milestones of the previous year and envision what we hope the next year will look like. 

For small businesses across our country this year has been a mixed bag. We’re grateful to have had a part in serving 79 deserving small businesses, eight tribes, and four native Hawaiian organizations as they sought to do business with the federal government.  

2023 by the numbers included:  

  • 7 HUBZone Recertifications 
  • 4 8(a) Applications Approved  
  • 10 8(a) Annual Reviews Submitted 
  • 3 Mentor-Protégé Agreements Submitted 
  • 9 Mentor-Protégé Annual Reviews Prepared 
  • 1 Joint Venture and Operating Agreement finalized 
  • 50+ SAM.gov registrations supported 
  • 12 social disadvantage narratives written 
  • 4 new team members added  
  • 22 articles published to keep GCP clients informed

The best part of our year was undoubtedly working with clients like you. We’re grateful that you trust GCP serve you. We look forward to continuing to help you reach your goals in 2024. Happy holidays! 

You just read:

2023 By the Numbers

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more