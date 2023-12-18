Every year as we look to the holidays to transition from one year to the next, we like to take this opportunity to take stock. We review the milestones of the previous year and envision what we hope the next year will look like.

For small businesses across our country this year has been a mixed bag. We’re grateful to have had a part in serving 79 deserving small businesses, eight tribes, and four native Hawaiian organizations as they sought to do business with the federal government.

2023 by the numbers included:

7 HUBZone Recertifications

4 8(a) Applications Approved

10 8(a) Annual Reviews Submitted

3 Mentor-Protégé Agreements Submitted

9 Mentor-Protégé Annual Reviews Prepared

1 Joint Venture and Operating Agreement finalized

50+ SAM.gov registrations supported

12 social disadvantage narratives written

4 new team members added

22 articles published to keep GCP clients informed

The best part of our year was undoubtedly working with clients like you. We’re grateful that you trust GCP serve you. We look forward to continuing to help you reach your goals in 2024. Happy holidays!