Webinar on Student Boat Launched During 2016 Pioneer Expedition, Circumnavigated the Atlantic 3X

Seven years ago, the scientists and crew on the research vessel Neil Armstrong released a mini boat built by students at Quaker Elementary School and Waterford High School in Waterford, Conn. Earlier this year, the Lancer mini boat completed its circumnavigation of the Atlantic. The boat’s third voyage started in December 2022, off the coast of Tenerife, Spain, and ended in The Bahamas on Earth Day, April 22, 2023.

The boat was made from a kit in 2016, made multiple ocean crossings and was highlighted on a BBC2 Documentary. This remarkable journey and story will be celebrated in a 30-minute webinar, December 18 at 8 am, including highlighting the contributions of many who helped along the way. It is free and open to the public with registration here.

This science project, started by a student named Kaitlyn in 2016, has since connected individuals across five countries. The Lancer and sister ships are part of Educational Passages, with a mission of connecting people around the world to the ocean and each other through unique global experiences such as their mini boat program. Students build the mini boats that drift with currents and follow their progress using GPS.

In November 2022, the Pioneer 19 team and crew of the R/V Neil Armstrong launched a sister ship and drifter, Lady Lance. This boat was recovered in the Azores in May 2023.