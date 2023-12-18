Dr. Anthony Hodge all set to release his 2nd book: "can you get better? sure, you can!"

Can You Get Better Sure You Can Dr. Anthony Hodge

Retired Navy Chaplain's new self-help book offers 14 practical approaches to personal growth for becoming more positive and spiritually connected.

NEW HAVEN, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After the success of his first book, Reverend Dr. Anthony Hodge, the author of “A Better You: Christian Life Beyond Negative Thinking,” is ready to release his 2nd book to the public. The book, titled “Can You Get Better? Sure, You Can! 14 Approaches Guaranteed To Help You Become A Better You.” A self-help book for individuals who are already experiencing and are ready for a positive change in their lives on an ongoing basis.

Among the target audience are the people who are looking to become more optimistic and are open or looking to establish a strong relationship with a higher power. The targeted reader is an individual who recognizes that in order for life to improve, taking a vital role in the improvement process is essential. Realizing the necessity for embracing change and opening oneself to new experiences is crucial. It is also acknowledged that achieving true potential may require altering relationships and acknowledging personal worth for the pursuit of greatness in life, which is just a few steps away. This book is aimed towards helping the readers undergo reform in all three forms: Physical, Mental, and Spiritual.

In essence, the book invites its readers to work on themselves, and the author encourages the readers to see themselves as their biggest investment, which is worth investing in. The book is a medium by which the readers can embrace the upcoming change.

Some early reviews have acknowledged the book as a transformative tool for individuals seeking real transformation. One such review came from Tambry Harris, MA, who said,

"The Reverend Dr. Anthony Hodge wants the best for you. His heart and spirit shine through his encouragement in every section of this book. You are given hope for a better life and are able to see what is possible. As you read through the book, you will hear Anthony's voice talking to you as a friend over coffee, inspiring you to invest in yourself and the person you were created to become: You are worth this effort to reach your maximum potential in all aspects of your life: mind, body, and spirit. You are capable of transformation using intentional steps tailored to your growth style. If your learning style is visual, there are visualization activities. If your style is auditory, you are encouraged to listen to a related video or podcast. For kinesthetic learners, you are encouraged to do a specific physical activity. Other times, you are encouraged to read or write something down to process the idea more deeply. If you want to intentionally focus on your mind, body, and spirit, utilize probing questions to consider which actions you need to take to create your own personal growth plan, and commit to actions tailored to moving toward a better you... The best you... you are in the right place."

“Can You Get Better? Sure, You Can! 14 Approaches Guaranteed To Help You Become A Better You” is available worldwide in paperback and eBook formats.

The Reverend Dr. Anthony Hodge is a retired US Navy Chaplain and a certified Spiritual Director who also has extensive training in Christian Counseling and is the author of “A Better You: Christian Life Beyond Negative Thinking.” Additionally, he and his wife, The Reverend Dr. Sheila Elliott Hodge, are active United Methodist Clergy serving in the South Carolina Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church. Dr. Hodge is an advocate for personal transformation and believes that it is never too late for anyone to change, provided the individual is intentional and wholeheartedly embraces the process of transformation for one's life!

Bellevue Publishers is excited to release Anthony Hodge's new book, “Can You Get Better? Sure, You Can! 14 Approaches Guaranteed To Help You Become A Better You.” This book is set to be released on Thursday, October 26th, 2023.