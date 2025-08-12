Dr. Mann’s pioneering book – Hidden Within Us and podcast: Beyond Conventional Medical Thinking

NY, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Samuel J. Mann, a hypertension expert and Emeritus Professor of Clinical Medicine at Weill Cornell Medical College, has published Hidden Within Us: A Radical New Understanding of the Mind-Body Connection. This book rethinks how emotions affect health, based on his decades of patient care, and documented in his research and published papers. It targets doctors and everyday readers to spread awareness of a new idea: emotions we don’t consciously feel, often from past stress or trauma, can drive chronic conditions like hypertension, chronic fatigue syndrome, fibromyalgia, migraine, autoimmune diseases, and others.

For decades, medical research tried to link medical illnesses to the distressful emotions we experience, such as anger and anxiety, with little success in explaining or treating many conditions. Dr. Mann’s work shifts the focus to the rarely noticed or studied emotions that are completely hidden from our awareness. In his practice, he noticed that many such patients acknowledged a past history of severe stress or trauma that they surprisingly insisted had not led to any emotional distress. This led him to connect these buried emotions to physical health issues. He points out that physicians often do not inquire about, and patients do not tend to mention, major events whose emotional impact has been kept from awareness.

The book presents vivid patient stories and relevant research that support this unsuspected connection between unacknowledged emotions and some common medical illnesses. More important it introduces new directions in treating, and even healing, these conditions. Written clearly, it appeals to patients, caregivers, and readers interested in fresh ideas concerning the mind/body connection.

Dr. Mann is also launching a new podcast series: Beyond Conventional Medical Thinking. In it, Dr. Mann will present very practical, yet largely unknown, treatment ideas relevant to common medical conditions. These ideas arose during decades of clinical practice, repeated clinical observations that make sense medically, but have not been the subject of large sponsored trials that appear in medical journals. Dr. Mann, and guest physicians, will offer insights relevant to many common, yet still inadequately treated, medical conditions. As a lively and experienced speaker, Dr. Mann makes complex ideas clear and engaging, aiming to boost interest in both the book and podcast.

A leading hypertension specialist, Dr. Mann is known for compassionate care, as seen in patient reviews on Healthgrades (search Samuel Mann Healthgrades). Hidden Within Us is written for general audiences, and makes his medical insights accessible and thought-provoking.

