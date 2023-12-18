Sen. Nick Miller Announces Nearly $1 Million in Funding for Safety Initiatives in the Lehigh Valley

December 18, 2023 – The Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency has awarded nearly $1 million in funding for safety programs across Lehigh and Northampton counties, Sen. Nick Miller (D-Lehigh/Northampton) announced.

“These awards will provide essential safety and security upgrades to facilities here in the Lehigh Valley,” said Miller. “Investing in public safety is a crucial component to keeping our communities safe and reducing crime.”

The city of Allentown will receive $200,000 for recruitment bonuses for an additional 20 officers from the Local Law Enforcement Support Grant Program.

“A career in law enforcement is admirable and attainable for many citizens in our community. It is my hope that this additional funding will urge more people to commit to this profession,” added Miller. “I will always advocate for support for our law enforcement officers to keep our communities safe.”

Other funding includes the Jewish Day School of the Lehigh Valley, which will receive $150,000, the Allentown Central Catholic High School and the Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center, which will each receive $100,000, the Hindu Temple Society and the Jewish Community Center of Allentown, which will both receive $75,000, the Valley Youth House, which will receive $25,000 and the Congregation Sons of Israel, which will receive $10,685. All of this funding will be via the Nonprofit Security Grant Fund Program and go toward safety and security upgrades.

From the State Children’s Advocacy Center Funds, the Lehigh Valley Hospital will receive $46,871 to improve operations. The Lehigh County Chief Executive Officer will receive $5,000 from the State Violence and Delinquency Prevention Program Funds for the Lehigh County Youth Justice Advisory Board Council. North Catasauqua will receive $91,863 from the State Medical Marijuana Enforcement Act Funds for a medical marijuana act community outreach program.

“More than $900,000 in funding for safety is being dedicated to keeping our residents protected,” said Miller. “I look forward to seeing how these grants are utilized as we continue to be proactive in the community.”

