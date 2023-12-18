Brompton Oil Split Corp. Announces Name and Ticker Symbol Change

TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: ESP, ESP.PR.A) Brompton Funds Limited (“Brompton” or the “Manager”) is pleased to announce that the name of Brompton Oil Split Corp. (the "Fund") has changed to “Brompton Energy Split Corp.” and, commencing today, the class A shares and preferred shares of the Fund are trading under new Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) ticker symbols: ESP and ESP.PR.A, respectively.



As previously announced, at a special meeting of preferred and class A shareholders (“Shareholders”) of the Fund held on December 5, 2023, Shareholders approved a special resolution to implement amendments to update and modernize the investment objectives and investment restrictions of the Fund, among other things (the “Amendments”), including the Fund’s name change.

Details regarding the Amendments are outlined in the Fund’s management information circular dated October 31, 2023 which is available at www.sedarplus.ca and www.bromptongroup.com.

The Fund invests in an actively managed portfolio consisting primarily of equity securities of dividend-paying (at the time of investment) global energy issuers with a market capitalization of at least $2 billion (at the time of investment) which may include companies operating in energy subsectors and related industries such as oil & gas exploration and production, equipment, services, pipelines, transportation, infrastructure, utilities, among others. The Fund may also invest up to 25% of the value of the portfolio (as measured at the time of investment) in equity securities of other global natural resource issuers which include companies that own, explore, mine, process or develop natural resource commodities or supply goods and services to those companies, including directly or indirectly through exchange-traded funds.

About Brompton Funds

Founded in 2000, Brompton is an experienced investment fund manager with income focused investment solutions including exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and other TSX traded investment funds. For further information, please contact your investment advisor, call Brompton’s investor relations line at 416-642-6000 (toll-free at 1-866-642-6001), email info@bromptongroup.com or visit our website at www.bromptongroup.com.

You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell shares of the Fund on the TSX or other alternative Canadian trading system (an “exchange”). If the shares are purchased or sold on an exchange, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying shares of the investment fund and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.

There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning securities of an investment fund. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the fund. You can find more detailed information about the Fund in the public filings available at www.sedarplus.ca. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

