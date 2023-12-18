Gopal Bill Requiring Pay Parity for Telehealth Providers for One More Year Clears Health Committee

TRENTON – The Senate Health, Human Services and Senior Citizens Committee released legislation sponsored by Senator Vin Gopal that would extend pay parity for telehealth and telemedicine providers until the end of 2024. The bill would require that reimbursement rates for providers using telemedicine and telehealth will be equal to the same applicable services and treatments delivered through in-person contact and consultation.

The practical benefits of telemedicine were made clear during the COVID-19 pandemic, enabling health care providers to continue to treat patients when actual in-person visits and services were limited and often unavailable. As telemedicine has continued to grow, it has become apparent that the advantages it provides will be a vital part of the overall health care landscape going forward.

“Since the days of the pandemic, the use of telehealth services has become an integral part of our health care landscape,” said Senator Gopal (D-Monmouth). “As telemedicine only continues to become more and more popular, we must strive to make sure that its logistical structures are built out smartly and fairly, and remain affordable across New Jersey.”

The bill stipulates that providers of telehealth will continue to be reimbursed equal to in-person visits; the legislation would in fact make telehealth visits equal to in-person visits, and incentivize this service. Indeed, outside of the public health emergency, the provision of health care, especially mental health care, through telehealth has proven highly beneficial.

The bill, S-4127, cleared the Health, Human Services and Senior Citizens Committee by a vote of 7-0.