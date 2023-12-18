Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,125 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 445,695 in the last 365 days.

Vitale Issues Statement on Ratification of Nurses’ Contract at RWJ University Hospital

Trenton – Senator Joe Vitale, Chair of the Senate Health, Human Services and Senior Citizens Committee, issued the following statement regarding the ratification of a new, three-year contract between nurses and management at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick:

“The agreement reached this week between nurses and management at RWJ University Hospital is a win for public health, and the collective health and well-being of our state. Nurses at RWJ work long and difficult shifts and deserve to be rewarded for their dedication and commitment.

“We sometimes forget that nurses in this high-stress work environment also lead their own lives, with families, and children and routine commitments, as well as illnesses or unforeseen emergencies.

“At the very least, these front-line, health care heroes deserve safe staffing standards, adequate sick day policies and better overall work conditions and insurance benefits. Improving nurses’ workplace experience will help RWJ continue to deliver quality care to patients, and will in turn improve the overall health of our state.”

You just read:

Vitale Issues Statement on Ratification of Nurses’ Contract at RWJ University Hospital

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more