VenHub Shatters Expectations: Over 300 Smart Stores Pre-Ordered in Retail Breakthrough

PASADENA, Calif., Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- In a stunning display of market confidence, VenHub has announced a remarkable milestone: over 300 pre-orders for its state-of-the-art Smart Stores. This achievement isn't just a success story; it's a resounding vote of confidence in VenHub's vision of the future of retail—a future where technology and customer-centric design converge to create unparalleled shopping experiences.



Shahan Ohanessian, CEO of VenHub, said: "This is a momentous milestone for VenHub. It's a validation of the immense demand for our cutting-edge Smart Stores and a testament to what the entire VenHub team is creating. Our vision, our mission and our passion are bringing the future of retail closer than ever. We are incredibly proud and immensely grateful to all of our customers."

The achievement signals a bright future for VenHub and its revolutionary business model of autonomous retail solutions. With over 300 pre-orders, VenHub is rapidly moving from a visionary idea to a tangible reality, setting new benchmarks for what is possible in the realm of retail technology.

Each pre-order signifies a step towards a revolutionized retail landscape. As anticipation builds, VenHub is geared up to deliver a retail experience like no other—a testament to the company's commitment to innovation, efficiency and customer satisfaction.

About VenHub:

A division of Autonomous Solutions, Inc., VenHub is leading the charge in retail innovation. Its Smart Stores, which operate autonomously around the clock, represent a fusion of cutting-edge technology and the familiarity of traditional retail. This revolutionary concept promises an efficient, accessible and personalized shopping experience, meeting the evolving needs of today's consumers.

Learn More:

Visit our websites to discover more about VenHub's trailblazing approach to retail:

www.VenHub.com

invest.VenHub.com

