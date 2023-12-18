Shared will, high determination, drastic action will bring to reality Asia Zero Emission Community: PM

VIETNAM, December 18 -

TOKYO — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Monday led the Vietnamese delegation to participate in the first-ever Asia Zero Emission Community (AZEC) Summit in Tokyo, Japan, chaired by Prime Minister Kishida Fumio, aiming towards decarbonisation throughout Asia.

The summit was attended by high-level leaders of ASEAN countries and Australia.

The Japanese PM highlighted the significance of this summit, affirming AZEC's crucial role in promoting innovation, supporting the implementation and building of transparent, flexible, robust, and reliable supply chains.

He underscored that the summit strives to boost the expansion of the the clean energy market and advanced technologies, foster development and policy coordination on energy transition tailored to the situation and conditions of each country, and advance public-private partnerships for energy transition in the region.

ASEAN countries and Australia have all commended Japan's initiative and the organisation of this high-level gathering for the first time ever, considering AZEC as an important forum for member countries to share information on their efforts.

This allows them to maximise regional cooperation potential to support countries in the region in energy transition in line with each nation's circumstances.

They are committed to closely coordinate with each other to achieve the three goals - reducing carbon emissions, ensuring energy security, and furthering economic growth in Asia.

Participating in the summit, PM Chính, with his message of "shared will, high determination and drastic action towards a developed Asia of zero emissions," talked of the worsening impacts of climate change, highlighting the international community's need for determination and practical actions to achieve the goal of "net zero emissions".

He affirmed that with global and national responsibility, Việt Nam has made vigorous efforts, including new approaches and mindset and methodology, to fulfill the commitments of achieving net zero by 2050 the country has announced at the 26th UN Climate Change Conference (COP26).

Notable efforts include the development of national strategies such as the National Climate Change Strategy, Green Growth Strategy, Power Development Plan VIII focusing on renewable energy, cultivation of one million hectares of high-quality and low-emission rice, and the establishment of legal frameworks, including Petroleum Law, Land Law, and Electricity Law, to promote renewable energy development through market mechanisms, biomass power development, and carbon credit trading.

To contribute to the AZEC goals, the Vietnamese Government leader proposed focusing future cooperation on research and development, and diversification of clean energy sources and new technologies. This includes facilitating technology transfer to ensure widespread, affordable access to clean energy in Asia and ensuring clean energy transition suitable for each country's conditions.

Additionally, PM Chính stressed the need to further strengthen new climate finance mechanisms, public-private cooperation, and collaboration within the private sector in the region to create favorable conditions for developing countries to access preferential funding.

He called for enhanced cooperation in training high-quality human resources, smart governance, and modern, suitable, and effective market mechanisms for each country.

With high determination and strong actions as well as the active support of developed countries for developing countries, an Asia Zero Emission Community will become a reality, bringing prosperity to the Asian community and sustainable future for the world. — VNS