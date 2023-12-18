OhWaiter Joins Toast Partner Ecosystem

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today OhWaiter Inc is excited to announce that it has joined the Toast Partner Ecosystem. This integration is designed to help restaurants to leverage OhWaiter’s AI-driven text-to-order platform to unlock new ordering and guest engagement functionalities to help them meet their customers where they already are.



OhWaiter's technology engages customers via text, helping them create and close an order via Toast point-of-sale (POS) system. Once an order is placed, OhWaiter’s technology sends it to the appropriate expo printer. This can be a beneficial addition to a hospitality location covering hard-to-reach areas, like guest rooms, golf courses and pools, helping to reduce the need for staff in each location to take an order. OhWaiter is also a useful takeout tool, allowing customers to order directly from their phones so they can skip long lines or waiting on the phone to order ahead, all via text message with no third-party fees.

Toast is a cloud-based, all-in-one digital technology platform purpose-built for the entire restaurant community. It works with integration partners in its Toast Partner Ecosystem, a curated portfolio of more than 200 partners who deliver specialized technology and services to help restaurant operators increase sales, engage guests, and keep employees happy.

“We are thrilled to welcome OhWaiter to the Toast Partner Ecosystem, and to offer Toast customers the ability to provide their guests order via text functionality with OhWaiter,” says Keith Corbin, Senior Director, Business Development from Toast. “By partnering with OhWaiter, customers can now unlock another way to drive guest visits, both repeat and new, by meeting them where they are.”

“We have been using Toast and OhWaiter for some time and are seeing our OhWaiter pick-up volume increase as we promote OhWaiter to our customers and local businesses. We also use OhWaiter onsite so customers can grab a table on a busy day and skip the line. Those same customers can add a second round without having to get back in line,” said Chris Blanchard, Owner Chica’s Tacos.

OhWaiter’s AI-driven text-to-order feature is an exciting development for restaurants looking to drive engagement with customers. Once OhWaiter is activated, customers can save a location's phone number and text to order again anytime they want without scanning. OhWaiter’s AI agent recognizes the customer, determines if it is an on-premise or off-premise order, and easily handles every aspect of the order for a location.

"AI-infused text-to-order channels are becoming a cost-effective way to connect directly with your customers and take their orders. OhWaiter acts like a perfect waiter every time, upselling items when appropriate. OhWaiter has no limit on the number of orders it can process simultaneously; we eliminate any unnecessary wait times or staffing challenges an operator will have while saving them money on commission since the customer is already acquired,” said AJ Vernet, COO and co-founder of OhWaiter.

About OhWaiter

OhWaiter is next-gen hospitality technology that adapts to how customers prefer to communicate now: through text. It’s the ultimate service assistant that elevates customer experience and increases business revenue.

For more information on OhWaiter, please visit https://ohwaiter.com

Media Contact

Joshua Levitt

josh@fikacollective.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a34a2635-de00-4b22-965b-f4394f44b33d