Caleche Customs Panoramic Sprinter Enjoys Jump in Demand

HENDERSON, NEVADA, USA, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Caleche Convertible Sprinter enjoys increase in Demand

Caleche Customs, the supplier of what they call the Panoramic Sprinter, is enjoying a resurgence in demand for their one of a kind Convertible Sprinter. Spearheading this revival is the innovative Caleche Panoramic, a Panoramic sprinter with the ability to open and close its roof in seconds. Pre-Covid the vehicle that had captured the attention of major tour operators such as Big Bus Tours, GrapeLine Wine tours, Kelly Tours, and Miami Open but now also private customers.

Engineered on the industry-leading Mercedes-Benz Sprinter platform, the Caleche Panoramic is a testament to innovation, convenience, and luxury. With a roof that opens and closes in mere seconds, it offers passengers an immersive and seamless panoramic experience at all times, regardless of the weather conditions

Offered at a price ranging from 165.000 to 200.000 USD With a passenger capacity from 6 to 18 seats the Caleche Panoramic has proven to be the ultimate small to medium group sightseeing vehicle.

As travel restrictions have eased globally, the demand for unique and premium travel experiences is surging. Tour operators are seeking versatile solutions to accommodate this shift, and the Caleche Panoramic emerges as a frontrunner. Its ability to offer unobstructed views regardless of weather conditions ensures travelers can experience the best sights without compromising their comfort or safety.

Private customers and Hotels

Although initially launched as a sightseeing vehicle, Caleche is witnessing an increase in demand from Private customers, resort owners and recreational parks. The Caleche Panoramic can be built with a different range of floorplans allowing for different applications. The feature of closing and opening the roof within seconds offers passengers an increased panoramic element which previously wasn’t possible to experience.

About Caleche Customs

The Caleche USA was founded in 2015 in Henderson NV when the Panoramic was launched on the US market. Since then the company has expanded its portfolio to include shuttles buses, adventure vans and vehicles accessories

For media inquiries, please contact:

www.caleche-customs.com
sales@caleche-customs.com

sales@caleche-customs.com
