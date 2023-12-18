First Class Metals PLC: Zigzag Lithium-Spodumene in all nine Zigzag drill intersections
Spodumene-bearing pegmatites have been intersected in every targeted hole drilled at First Class Metals’ Zigzag lithium Property
First Class Metals PLC (LSE:FCM)
I am extremely pleased with the (visual) indications of the drill core and the robust intersections that I have seen so far. I look forward with positive anticipation to the first results.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- First Class Metals PLC ("First Class Metals" "FCM" or the "Company") the UK listed metals exploration company seeking economic metal discoveries across its extensive Canadian Schreiber-Hemlo, Sunbeam and Zigzag land holdings is pleased to announce that spodumene-bearing pegmatites have been intersected in every targeted hole drilled at First Class Metals’ Zigzag lithium Property. The identified mineralization remains open along strike and down dip.
— Marc J Sale CEO
HIGHLIGHTS
• Spodumene (a high-grade lithium mineral - Li[AlSi 2O6].) bearing pegmatite intersected in all nine targeted holes drilled.
• Over 50m of pegmatite intersections recorded.
• Multiple mineralised pegmatite zones were intersected in holes targeting 400m of the known 800m strike.
• Pegmatite thickness exceeded 5m thick, down hole, and the potentially multiphase mineralised system remains open along strike and down dip / plunge
.
• All holes are being systematically logged and marked up for sampling before cutting / sample collection.
First Class is pleased to announce the completion of the final hole of its inaugural drill programme at the Company's Zigzag Property (the "Property"), located in the Seymour-Falcon corridor in northwestern Ontario, Canada. The drill programme included 9 holes targeting the pegmatite bearing zone and one hole (the tenth, final hole) being a scissor to ZIG-23-06, to confirm the interpreted dip of the structure. The 10-hole, 450-metre drill programme was completed successfully on the 16th December within budget and time schedules
The drilling targeted the 400m central section of the property which had been subject to a non-mechanised stripping and channel sampling programme reporting up to 2.36% lithium (Li2O) over 5.5m (See RNS 28th November). Historic drill holes also reported an intersection grading 1.08% Li2O over 6.1m from 12.45m and a separate intersection of 399.8ppm Ta2O 5 over 2.92m from 15.50m.
