Healey-Driscoll Administration Celebrates $372 Million Win for Cape Cod Bridges  

Boston — The Healey-Driscoll Administration is today celebrating news that it has won $372 million in federal funding to rebuild the Cape Cod Bridges. The award announced today represents the full amount the administration applied for in August 2023 from the Federal Multimodal Project Discretionary Grant program, which includes the Nationally Significant Multimodal Freight & Highway Projects (INFRA) program and the National Infrastructure Project Assistance (MEGA) program. The administration still has an outstanding application for $1.06 billion from the Bridge Investment Program (BIP) Large Bridge Project Program.

“This is a huge win for Team Massachusetts. Our administration said from day one that we were going to compete aggressively for federal funding to bring home to support crucial infrastructure projects in Massachusetts, like the Cape Cod Bridges project,” said Governor Maura Healey. “We are thrilled that our first application was a success, and we are optimistic that we are in a strong position to bring home the remaining funding. We’re grateful for the leadership of the Biden-Harris Administration and for the strong partnership of Senators Markey and Warren and Congressman Keating.”

“This funding award is a critical step forward in our efforts to get shovels in the ground quickly on the Sagamore Bridge while laying the groundwork for rebuilding the Bourne Bridge,” said Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll. "Governor Healey and I are incredibly proud of our team at MassDOT, Administration and Finance, and the Governor’s Office for their diligent work to develop the strongest possible application.”

The Healey-Driscoll Administration also recently submitted an application for $1.06 billion in grant funding through the Bridge Investment Program (BIP) Large Bridge Project Program for replacement of the Sagamore Bridge. MassDOT is the lead applicant, applying jointly with U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) as the owner of the bridge. This brings the total amount applied for by the administration to $1.45 billion. The administration included $262 million toward replacing the bridges in their Fiscal Year 2024-2028 Capital Investment Plan, with the goal of ramping up to Governor Healey’s $700 million total long-term commitment. The Senate Appropriations Committee has also advanced President Biden’s budget proposal of $350 million for the Cape Cod Canal Bridges Project.

“This $372 million award is key to the overall funding program for the replacement of the Sagamore Bridge. We could not be happier for this award, which is essential for supporting the economy of Cape Cod and surrounding communities and ensuring safe and reliable travel for residents, workers, and millions of annual visitor,” said Secretary of Transportation Monica Tibbits-Nutts. “It presents a powerful opportunity to modernize the design to improve safety, mobility, and resiliency; increase economic vitality; and improve access through better pedestrian and bicycling infrastructure.”

"This award is an important step in the replacement of the Cape Cod bridges, and will support our second highly competitive application for federal funding to move this project forward" said Director of Federal Funds and Infrastructure Quentin Palfrey. "Thank you to President Biden, Secretary Buttigieg and our congressional delegation for making possible these critical investments in our infrastructure. We look forward to continuing our whole-of-government approach to compete for federal funding for Cape Cod and communities across Massachusetts."

