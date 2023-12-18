MarginPoint Unveils Innovative Multi-Site Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Platform

MarginPoint is a leading provider of cloud-based Multi-Site (CMMS) and inventory management solutions to Multi and Single-Family Property Managers, Government, Universities, Commercial Real Estate, and Construction firms

Multi-Site Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Platform for Facilities Management Professionals

LAGUNA HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MarginPoint, a leading provider of cloud-based multi-site CMMS and Inventory Management solutions to Multi and Single-Family Property Managers, Government, Universities, Commercial Real Estate, and Construction firms; today unveiled its latest property tech offering, specifically designed to streamline operations for facilities maintenance professionals, trade contractors and the distributors that supply them. The groundbreaking platform stands to revolutionize the way organizations manage their properties service coordination with 3rd parties, manage inventory, property assets, and work order management.

Key Advantages of MarginPoint’s CMMS:

• Automated Supply and Replenishment: One platform to manage all your inventory and automatically replenish it to your individual properties.

• Asset Management: Manage all the assets inside your properties effectively reducing maintenance costs, improving maintenance timing, and

enhancing operational decision-making for your properties.

• Work Order Management: Our work order management allows you to complete more jobs in a day thereby improving expense ratios and increasing

tenant satisfaction.

• Integrations: Benefit from our API expertise in creating custom integrations for seamless data sharing, workflow automation, and improved inventory

control.

• Preventive Maintenance: Automated scheduling of regular maintenance tasks to prevent downtime and extend asset lifespan.

• AI Driven Reporting: Utilize dashboard visualizations, key performance indicators (KPIs), and detailed maintenance plans for cost effective management

insights.

"Our new Multi-Site CMMS solution is tailored to the unique demands of facility management professionals," said Vince Sheeran, CEO of MarginPoint. "By centralizing supply and replenishment, asset data, and more, we're not just offering a product but a complete ecosystem that enables efficient, profitable management of your facilities and the maintenance of them."

MarginPoint’s CMMS platform is set to redefine facility management technology, offering unmatched control of material consumption while providing insight into the maintenance of an unlimited number of maintenance facilities and locations.

About MarginPoint

MarginPoint is a leading provider of cloud-based Multi-Site (CMMS) and inventory management solutions to Multi and Single-Family Property Managers, Government, Universities, Commercial Real Estate, and Construction firms. Many of the nation’s leading Property Managers currently rely on MarginPoint solutions every day to manage their inventory replenishment, optimize business processes, and drive revenue. The company’s cloud-based delivery model enables you to rapidly deploy the solution and connect to all your distributors and suppliers without significant upfront investment.

If you are interested in viewing additional information about MarginPoint’s latest innovations, please visit https://www.marginpoint.com/