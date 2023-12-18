Submit Release
Controversial Crime Thriller Sheds Light on Sex Trafficking in Alabama

Our Secret Circle

Alabama Author Tecia McLaughlin

"Our Secret Circle" reveals what love, imagination, and the will to survive can achieve.

This book is an instant classic and deserves global distribution.”
— Jeff Jones, Senior Editor, Amazon Smart Publishing

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When Tecia Mclaughlin started writing "Our Secret Circle", she had no idea that by the end of it she would be donating ten percent of every book sold to an organization called Covenant Rescue Group. "Child exploitation and human trafficking is a subject that is dear to my heart. I can't think of anything worse than a child being violated," said McLaughlin. "When I found out Covenant Rescue was physically removing bad guys from the streets, I had to dig deeper. Just last week 15 men were arrested in Montgomery, Alabama, in a sting operation. I want this book to help them, even if it only sells enough to remove ONE bad guy. One bad guy can do A LOT of damage."

The book begins with a young woman beging kidnapped in Orange Beach, Alabama. There are so many twists and turns throughout the book that keep you spell bound. There are moments or outrage, but above all, you will fall in love with Braydee and her girls.

"I love crime stories. I watch alot of American Greed and 20/20 detective shows. I'm fascinated with the way a person is caught and how greed can ruin lives.. "Our Secret Circle" gives all the elements of a suspenseful crime thriller, but it also incorporates a love story and family," said McLaughlin.


This is McLaughlin's second thriller. Her first book "Beseeched" was published by Olympia Publishers in February 2023. She is currently working on the sequel to "Beseeched" called "Beguiled" and looks forward to churning out many more crime and mystery thrillers in the future.

Tecia McLaughlin
