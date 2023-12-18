Polo Shirt Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Industry Growth, Top Key Player and Outlook 2023 to 2032

Polo Shirt Market Report

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the growing apparel industry, online shopping websites, and change in fashion can be the factors that drive the growth of the global market. The changes in lifestyle and increase in the use of biodegradable products boost the growth of the global market. However, change in preferences, income, and competitive products are the factors that create a threat to the growth of the global polo shirt market. Contrarily, the increase in interest of people toward sports activities can create an opportunity for the global market. Also, the increase in branded clothes has contributed to the growth factor.

Polo shirt is a shirt with a collar that has three buttons and has short sleeves. A polo shirt is made from a different material but a cotton polo shirt is highly demanded by the customer because of comfort and quality. Polo shirts are also used as game uniforms for a player because of its comfort, style, and quality. The polo shirt can be used by kids, women, and men. They are easily available in the retail outlets as well as on the online market.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐨 𝐒𝐡𝐢𝐫𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐬:

With the rapid urbanization and digitalization, the customer is more inclined toward branded products that have supported the growth of the global market. The well-established companies are focusing on increasing their market share and target audience through mergers and acquisitions. The increase in the online platforms has captured the attention of the consumers, which has increased the sales as customers prefer to purchase clothes from online websites. Manufacturers are also increasing their distribution channels to online as well as offline retail stores to improve the supply and sales of the product.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

-Abercrombie & Fitch

-Tommy Hilfiger

-Banana Republic

-Ralph Lauren Corporation

-Prada

-Calvin Klein, Paul Stuart.

-Hugo Boss

-Brook Brothers

-Lacoste

-Thom Browne

-Burberry

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-19 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

• There is a downfall in the apparel industry export due to COVID-19.

• The polo shirt market is impacted by the COVID-19 and has disrupted the supply chain

• COVID-19 on the global level has impacted the apparel industry and its effect will remain for the long run.

• With the restriction on travel, export is stopped and has incurred losses for the companies.

• Due to the government trade restriction has decreased the sales and paused the production.

• The factories are closed due to the minimum workforce and inventory.

• Due to the panic situation, consumers are delaying and canceling the order which has caused excessive inventory.

𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐨 𝐒𝐡𝐢𝐫𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 :

𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 :

-Men Shirt

-Women Shirt

-Kids Shirt

𝐁𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 :

-Cotton

-Silk

-Synthetic Fibers

-Interlock Cloth

-Others

𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 :

-Every Day Wear

-Game Wear

-Others

𝐁𝐲 𝐒𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 :

-Online

-Offline

𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 :

-North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

-Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, rest of Europe)

-Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, rest of Asia-Pacific)

-LAMEA (Middle East, Brazil, rest of LAMEA)

𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐀𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐨 𝐒𝐡𝐢𝐫𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 :

• What are the leading market players active in the polo shirt market?

• What the current trends will influence the market in the next few years?

• What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

• What future projections would help in taking further strategic steps?

