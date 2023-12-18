Submit Release
AIsezz CEO Nancy Clark, MSN, RN, Delivers Insightful Presentation at AI Insights Summit

Nancy Clark, MSN, RN, CEO of Aisezz

Artificial Intelligence: The New Pulse of Healthcare Innovation

LAUREL, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At the recent AI Insights Summit, hosted by Alicia Lyttle, Nancy Clark, MSN, RN, and CEO of Pure Imagination Consulting d/b/a AIsezz, made a significant impact with her presentation on the convergence of healthcare and artificial intelligence. With over two decades of experience in nursing, Nancy Clark is a pioneer in integrating AI to streamline healthcare administration, thus enhancing productivity and patient-centered care.

During her speech, Clark emphasized the transformative power of AI in healthcare settings, particularly in automating planning, scheduling, and reducing administrative burdens. Her vision is clear: leveraging technology to optimize operational workflows and improve patient care.

"AI is not just about technology; it's about creating a synergy between human intuition and artificial intelligence to improve the lives of patients and healthcare professionals alike," Clark stated.

Clark also shared her journey from a frontline nurse to a leader in healthcare innovation, discussing the evolution of AI in treatment planning and patient care management. She detailed how AI could simplify tasks, such as creating presentations and processing insurance claims, freeing healthcare workers to focus more on patient care.

Furthermore, Clark revealed her passion for educating healthcare professionals on the power of AI and how tools like chatGPT can serve as a "Thought partner" in their daily tasks. She encouraged attendees to embrace AI tools to enhance their workflows and announced an upcoming free class on the basics of AI and chatGPT, further demonstrating her commitment to AI education in healthcare.

About AIsezz:
AIsezz is committed to transforming healthcare through artificial intelligence. Founded by Nancy Clark, a seasoned healthcare professional, life coach, and AI Consultant AIsezz is dedicated to innovation and education in the AI space.

For media inquiries or to schedule an interview with Nancy Clark, please contact:

Nancy Clark, MSN, RN 
Healthcare & AI Consultant
Email: info@aisezz.ai
Nancy Clark
Pure Imagination Consulting d/b/a AIsezz
+1 800-939-9429
info@aisezz.ai
