AMBASSADOR SALATO BIDS FAREWEL TO PM

Prime Minister Honorable Manasseh Sogavare MP today has received a courtesy call from the newly appointed Solomon Islands Ambassador to the People’s Republic of China (PRC), His Excellency Barret Salato.

H.E Salato used the courtesy visit to assure the Prime Minister that he will continue to build on the momentum of our bilateral relationship with China.

While admitting that the new role is a big shoe to fill, H.E Salato said he is prepared to serve to his utmost best.

His Excellency Barret Salato informed the Prime Minister that one of his main priorities is to work on the trade protocols, gaining insights on the meticulous complexity of China’s trading opportunities.

He further assured PM Sogavare that he will pursue matters of interest in Trade especially in the areas of fisheries and the resource sector.

The Prime Minister in response, stated that the bilateral relationship with PRC has been momentous, and that we need the right people to drive the interests of the country adding, with his wealth of experience in trade diplomacy, H.E Salato is equipped with all it takes to fill the post left vacant after the passing in office of the former Ambassador, the Late John Moffat Fugui.

The Prime Minister added that the country’s outlook in the next five years is to delve into the productive and resource sectors.

PM Sogavare wished H.E Salato all the best and with God’s guidance to represent the country’s interests above anything else.

H.E Salato and family will leave for China next Monday. He will be supported by a counsellor and the possibility of an additional staff.

OPMC Press