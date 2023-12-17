BACK TO BASICS, BACK TO NATURE: KIKI & SEBBY® Brings Elegance and Sustainability Together in Infant Care Products

The Singapore-based infant care brand follows a design process that promotes innovation, aesthetics, and ecological sustainability in product lines.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In their advocacy to promote best practices in parenting by using safe and effective products for their children, KIKI & SEBBY® commits to the motto, "BACK TO BASICS, BACK TO NATURE," in their product development processes.

CEO, Dr. Sharon Heng, Mbbs, PhD, FRCOphth, FHEA, and mother of Kiki and Sebby, shares her vision, saying, "As we journey through life, few experiences compare to the transformational magic of parenthood. At KIKI & SEBBY®, we've taken it upon ourselves to honor and amplify this journey by crafting products that embody our core values and commitment.”

As a renowned consultant ophthalmic surgeon based in London, Dr. Sharon Heng is invested in regulatory and safety testing, particularly in infant care products. At the same time, being a mother of two, she understands the elements of a good baby product and what the market is lacking, which are now the primary factors in the product development process of KIKI & SEBBY®.

Safety is the utmost priority of the founders of KIKI & SEBBY®, and this can be observed in the design, functionality, and aesthetics of the brand’s products.

With a product development process that combines clinical research, invaluable feedback from parents, and insights into the child’s developmental milestones, the KIKI & SEBBY® product lines are crafted with the child’s growth and needs in mind.

At the same time, the company commits to sustainability standards by utilising manufacturing materials and techniques that are safe for babies and the environment.

“Our mantra, 'BACK TO BASICS, BACK TO NATURE,' isn't just a catchphrase,” continues Dr. Sharon Heng. “It encapsulates our vision to interweave nature's purity with simplicity, a vision that guides every design decision we make. As we move forward, I want our community to know that at the heart of KIKI & SEBBY®, lies a promise: a promise to always prioritize your child's safety, well-being, and growth."

KIKI & SEBBY® takes pride in their meticulous attention to detail, reflected in their unwavering commitment to rigorous British standards, garnering awards and recognition from various trade sector and government organisations.

The brand’s dedication to excellence extends to their muslin collection, which has received numerous awards, including the Gold award for Best Brand for a New Baby at the 2023 Bambini Baby Awards in the UK. Likewise, the KIKI & SEBBY® sleeping bags have been endorsed by midwives in Singapore.

