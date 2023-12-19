Adventures of an East Coast Gringo Policing a Southwestern Town

Front cover capturing the tone of police work in the American Southwest. Scenes of police activities from the book, expanded by text and imagination. Characters who test the patience of police officers.

This fictional work presents some of the daily occurrences of a career policeman, from rookie cop to the position of chief. Warning: many stories are humorous.

I enjoyed reading Crossfire Southwest immensely. . . DeMarco’s writing captures some great behind-the-scene adventures that don’t typically get publicized. Terrific short stories.” — Chief Daniel Spizarny, Erie PA Police Department