Road Closure US Route 7, Waltham
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
New Haven Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
US Route 7 is closed in the area of 848 US Route 7 due to a jackknifed tractor trailer unit. This incident is expected to last for an undetermined amount of time. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
Rene’ LaRouche
Emergency Communications Dispatcher I
Vermont State Police
1330 Westminster Heights Road
Westminster,VT 05158
802-722-4600
802-722-4690-FAX