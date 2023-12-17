Road Closure US Route 7, Waltham

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

New Haven Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

US Route 7 is closed in the area of 848 US Route 7 due to a jackknifed tractor trailer unit. This incident is expected to last for an undetermined amount of time. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

Rene’ LaRouche

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

Vermont State Police

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Westminster,VT 05158

802-722-4600

802-722-4690-FAX