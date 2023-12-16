Mandarin course for beginners begins Jan. 9th at SVGCC Villa Campus

St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College is excited to announce the launch of a Mandarin course tailored for beginners, commencing on January 9, 2024.

The classes will be held every Tuesday and Thursday evening from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Villa campus.

Designed for individuals with no prior experience in learning Mandarin, the course will cover fundamental aspects such as pronunciation, tones, grammar, conversation skills, and the fascinating world of Chinese characters.

Beyond language acquisition, participants will also delve into the rich tapestry of Taiwanese culture, adding a unique and engaging dimension to their learning experience.

This initiative aims to provide the local community with a rare opportunity to explore the Mandarin language and culture right here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Participants are promised an enriching and enjoyable journey into the realms of Mandarin and Taiwanese culture.

Prospective students are encouraged to seize this once-a-year opportunity by obtaining registration forms from the community college.

For inquiries and additional information, please contact: [email protected] or call 457-4503 ext. 328.