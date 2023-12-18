2nd Annual Carnation New Year's Parade Comes to Flushing 1/6/24

Submit Release
FLUSHING, NY, USA, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sir Gary Kong, Founder of the Global Hero Foundation USA announced together with Sino American Commerce Association will be staging in Flushing, Queens the 2nd Annual Carnation Day Parade is coming back to Flushing Queens on January 6, 2024. He states, "We expect over 80,000 spectators" coming this year.

The Parade will feature children's old favorites most popular costumed characters Mickey and Minnie, Spider-Man, Snoopy, Elmo, Blue Clues, JJ, and Donatello plus many other including Cat In The Hat. To ensure all have a fantastic time Sir Gary added, "We will be showcasing 20+ Floats all with spectacular decorations, exotic cars, motorcycles, live performances, dancers, DJ Music, New York's favorite politicians, the Press and many other surprise guests".

Tickets are complimentary and we welcome sponsors to support this event to help our funding efforts.

