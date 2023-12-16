Submit Release
Arrest made in an Assault with the Intent to Commit Robbery in Northwest

 

Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce two men and a juvenile have been arrested for an assault with the intent to commit a robbery offense that occurred in the 1300 block of V Street, Northwest.

 

On Thursday, December 14, 2023, at approximately 1:24 p.m., Officers were flagged down by the victim who advised that three suspects approached the victim from behind assaulted the victim then took the victims cell phone. The suspects then fled the scene without obtaining any property.

 

On Thursday December 14, 2023, a 15-year-old juvenile male of Northeast, DC, 18-year-old Jalyn Davis and 19-year-old Kaynon Edwards both of Southeast, DC were arrested and charged with Assault with the Intent to Commit Robbery.

 

 

CCN: 23202998

