Woburn man on ‘hit list’

The Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) will be challenged in the coming months to deal with an upsurge in criminal activities on the island.

This was told to THE NEW TODAY by a major figure with close ties to those heavily involved in the Underworld of Criminal activities in Grenada.

He predicted that one individual from the drug-infested village of Woburn is currently on “The Hit List” of the drug traffickers from Colombia.

“The Colombians have sent the word to people that they are coming back for the guy that they shot (at) and missed – they are coming back for him,” he said.

According to the source, the Colombians are determined to take out this particular individual from Woburn who has run afoul of them with 750 lbs of cocaine that was transshipped to Grenada with its final destination being Cayman Islands and St Maarten.

About a month ago, RGPF did confirm that there was a shooting at Welcome in Woburn but the person was not killed.

The source disclosed that the local person who was assigned the job to carry the illegal drugs up claimed that the police chased him and he threw all the drugs into the water and they were destroyed.

“The guy was supposed to get the drugs out of Grenada, having told his connection in Colombia that the drugs were thrown overboard – he came back and was selling cocaine and started living an enhanced life so they sent their people to deal with him,” he said.

The source told THE NEW TODAY that the word in the Underworld of Crime is that on the individual’s return to Grenada, he was seen selling Cocaine and information got back to the originator of the drugs in Colombia that they were apparently tricked.

“They (the Colombian Hit Squad) came up through Woburn and through some miracle he (the local man) managed to escape.”

Police investigators are known to have detained a female who was in the vehicle with the man who was shot and questioned her for several days.

A specialised unit in RGPF is said to have checked the cellphone of the female and found nothing to link her to illegal activities.

The source also suggested that the Police Force should move quickly to establish a Mobile station in Woburn given the recent upsurge in criminal activities there including murder.

In September, Dexter Chance, a Vincentian national who was allegedly one of the major drug players in the Eastern Caribbean was gunned down in Woburn by what appeared to be the work of foreign Hit Men.