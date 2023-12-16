MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

Monday, December 4, 2023, to Monday, December 11, 2023

(Washington, D.C.) – Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, December 4, 2023, through Monday, December 11, 2023, MPD detectives and officers recovered 63 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Monday, December 4, 2023

A Mossberg 12 gauge shotgun and a BB gun were recovered in the 1300 block of Orren Street, Northeast. CCN: 23-197-278

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun and a Glock 42 .380 caliber handgun were recovered in the 1400 block of Cedar Street, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 29-year-old James Butler, of Southeast, D.C., and 35-year-old Terrence Andre Bell, of Fort Washington, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-197-533

Tuesday, December 5, 2023

A Walther CP-99 .177 caliber BB rifle was recovered in the 1900 block of 16th Street, Southeast. CCN: 23-198-052

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 500 block of 60th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Melvin Nathaniel Lee, of Northeast, D.C., for Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Unlawful Entry, Felon in Possession, Receiving Stolen Property, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-198-187

A DPMS Panther Arms AR-15 assault rifle and a “Ghost Gun” handgun were recovered in the 400 block of L Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-198-258

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun, a Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun, and a Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun were recovered in the 800 block of Eighth Street, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 25-year-old Hasan Isaiah Johnson, of Northeast, D.C., 20-year-old Makhail Na Tibbs, of Northeast, D.C., and 21-year-old Rico Gladney, of Temple Hills, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Alter the Identification Marks of a Weapon, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Fugitive from Justice, Felon in Possession, Possession of a Prohibited Weapon, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-198-295

Wednesday, December 6, 2023

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 700 block of Seventh Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Alphonso Lamont Ward, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and No Permit. CCN: 23-198-375

A Colt Junior .25 caliber handgun and a BB gun were recovered in the 4700 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 19-year-old Delvon Marquel Greene Tyree, of Southeast, D.C., and 17-year-old male juvenile, of Southwest, D.C., for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 23-198-421

A 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3900 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 51-year-old Anthony Adegbola Goncalves, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Felon in Possession, Assault with Intent to Kill, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 23-194-835

A Taurus G3C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of Clifton Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-198-477

A Magnum Research Desert Eagle .44 caliber handgun was recovered in the 5000 block of New Hampshire Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 34-year-old Jenny Loraine Obapial Ledesma, of Fort Washington, MD, for Unlawful Entry, Carrying a Dangerous Weapon, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Carrying a Pistol without a License. CCN: 23-198-509

A Glock 21 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4500 block of 13th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Justin Phillip Matlock, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-198-589

A Rohm RG6 .22 caliber revolver was recovered in the 6000 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 23-198-644

An Umarex .177 caliber BB gun was recovered in the 4300 block of C Street, Southeast. CCN: 23-198-737

A Smith & Wesson SW9VE 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2600 block of Naylor Road, Southeast. CCN: 23-198-785

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the intersection of North Capitol Street and P Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old DeAngelo Jones, of Southeast, D.C., for Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Receiving Stolen Property, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Felon in Possession, Leaving after Colliding, Threat to Injure or Kidnap a Person, Bench Warrant, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-198-759

Thursday, December 7, 2023

A Glock 30 .45m caliber handgun was recovered in the 100 block of 49th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 39-year-old DeAngelo Antuan Hargrove, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Receipt or Possession of a Stolen Firearm and Ammunition, Resisting Arrest, Loaning Registration, Misuse of Temporary Tags, Driving under the Influence, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-198-962

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2600 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 25-year-old Marilyn Armani J’mae Riley, of Northeast, D.C., and 29-year-old Damesha Laray Simon, of Southwest, D.C., for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Alter the Identification Marks of a Weapon, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition of Feeding Device. CCN: 23-198-995

A Ruger LC9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the intersection of 12th Street and H Street, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 33-year-old Francisco Antonio Roche, of Hyattsville, MD, and 39-year-old Taurean Deshan Peay, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 23-199-007

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun and a Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 400 block of W Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 41-year-old Frank Dwayne Johnson, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Unlawful Possession of a Machine Gun, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-199-393

Two Glock 23 .40 caliber handguns, a Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun, a Smith & Wesson M&P40 .40 caliber handgun, a Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun, and a Pioneer Arms Hellpup 7.62x39mm caliber assault rifle were recovered in the 3700 block of Jay Street, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 25-year-old Brandon Dequan Forgy, of Northeast, D.C., 29-year-old Antoine Grier, of Northeast, D.C., 21-year-old Rejean Lawton, of Southeast, D.C., 26-year-old Diamanie Robinson Gilliard, of Fort Washington, MD, 28-year-old Antoine Ricardo Pratt, of Northeast, D.C., 21-year-old Diganay Robinson, of Capitol Heights, MD, 21-year-old Kynneey Moore, of Glenarden, MD, 21-year-old Tyrique Franklin, of no fixed address, 18-year-old Deonte Toatley, of no fixed address, and 17-year-old male juvenile, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Entry, National Firearms Act, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-199-437

A Smith & Wesson M&P40 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 800 block of Barnaby Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 15-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 23-199-447

A Smith & Wesson M&P 9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1000 block of U Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Kyree Kaywon Pope, of Upper Marlboro, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 23-199-476

Friday, December 8, 2023

A Glock 19 BB gun was recovered in the 600 block of Ridge Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of a BB gun. CCN: 23-199-583

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1200 block of Madison Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Bobby Johnson, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Receiving Stolen Property, Contempt, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-199-587

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Demonte Bost, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-199-804

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of Eastern Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 23-199-810

A Ruger Max-9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2300 block of Marion Barry Court, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Keith Deandre Gross, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 23-199-931

A Smith & Wesson Shield EZ 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 600 block of Edgewood Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Kevin Daniel Alvarez-Reyes, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 23-199-952

A FNH Five-Seven 5.27X28mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2400 block of Elvans Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 15-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-199-964

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun and a Sig Sauer M17 BB gun were recovered in the 2100 block of Champlain Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-200-006

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 700 block of Irving Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Giovanni Reyes, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance. CCN: 23-200-046

Saturday, December 9, 2023

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4600 block of Benning Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm in a School Zone, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-200-085

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 5100 block of Fitch Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Machine Gun, National Firearms Act, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-200-105

A FNH FNS-9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1900 block of Florida Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 34-year-old Christopher Alexander Crawford, of Baltimore, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-200-112

A Smith & Wesson M&P .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of Marion Barry Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 48-year-old Ereck Frederick Wilson, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Endangerment with a Firearm, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm. CCN: 23-200-233

A Sig Sauer P-365X 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 5000 block of H Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Lorenzo Redman, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Fugitive from Justice, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-200-476

A Taurus G39x19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of Eye Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Antonio Gandy-Golden, of Dallas, GA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-200-495

A Glock 33 .357 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of Penn Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Ramon Abass, of Bowie, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, National Firearms Act, Resisting Arrest, Unlawful Possession of a Machine Gun, Possession with Intent to Distribute of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-200-532

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3900 block of South Capitol Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Barry Ronta Blainee, of Southwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Machine Gun, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-200-597

Sunday, December 10, 2023

A Sarsilmaz B6 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of Clifton Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Zevian Lavenski Andre Jones, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-200-623

A Ruger Security-9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1100 block of 16th Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-200-723

A Davies Industries P-32 .32 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4900 block of 12th Street, Northeast. CCN: 23-200-758

A Derya MK-12 12 gauge shotgun was recovered in the 2700 block of Knox Street, Southeast. CCN: 23-200-773

A Sig Sauer P-365 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 900 block of Ninth Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-200-898

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2700 block of Wade Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 15-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-200-965

A Smith & Wesson SD40VE .40 handgun and a Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 2800 block of 30th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 42-year-old Jamaal Earle Jones, of Macon, GA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Receiving Stolen Property, Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-201-097

Monday, December 11, 2023

A Springfield Armory 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of Columbia Road, Northwest. CCN: 23-201-312

A Smith & Wesson M&P40 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2900 block of Nelson Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 36-year-old Deaorndraie Borum, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Felon in Possession, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Failure to Register as a Sex Offender, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-201-481

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from D.C. streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

The Metropolitan Police Department also recovers firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding gun recoveries should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. In an effort to incentivize community members to assist law enforcement, any tip information, to include anonymous tips, will be rewarded up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of an individual and seizure of an illegal gun.

###