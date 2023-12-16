Office of the Governor – News Release – Gov. Green Appoints Miyake to State House

JOSH GREEN, M.D.



GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

GOVERNOR GREEN APPOINTS MIYAKE TO STATE HOUSE

Maui Recovery to be Bolstered by Experienced Public Servant

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

December 15, 2023

HONOLULU — Governor Josh Green, M.D., today announced the appointment of Tyson Miyake of Wailuku to fill the House of Representatives vacancy left by the previous appointment of Troy Hashimoto to serve in the State Senate. The Senate seat was vacated by Sen. Gil-Keith Agaran’s departure at the end of October to return to private law practice.

“Tyson has a great history of passion and work in service to the people of Maui,” said Governor Green. “His experience working in the private sector for his family business, for one, coupled with his public service at the top levels of the Maui County government, makes him a clear choice to represent the people of his home district, especially at this crucial time in Maui history.”

Miyake said he is honored and humbled at the opportunity and thanked the Governor for his selection.

“I promise to work hard on the important issues for our state, like affordable housing, quality education, and economic development,” Miyake said. “Equally as important, I want to use my experience to be a strong advocate for Maui and our community’s needs, especially as we start our road to recovery. I look forward to working with the Governor and my colleagues at the Legislature to truly help make life better for our local families.”

Miyake served as Chief of Staff for previous Maui Mayor Mike Victorino from February of 2020 to January, 2023, following prior service as Deputy County Managing Director from 2019 to 2020.

Before he began his career in public service, Miyake served as COO of the family owned Miyake Concrete Accessories Inc. Active in the community, he serves as a director on the American Cancer Society Hawai‘i Pacific board; as a mentor to the Maui High School Academy of Hospitality & Tourism and previously served on the executive board of the Boy Scouts of America, in addition to other engagement with nonprofit, civic and professional organizations.

