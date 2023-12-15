Quaker Recalls Granola Bars and Granola Cereals Due to Possible Health Risk

|Product Description
|Size
|UPC
|Best Before
|GRANOLA BARS
|Quaker Big Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip
|5ct
7.4 oz
|30000314074
|Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
|1ct
1.48 oz
10ct
14.8 oz
|30000004081
(Bar)
30000315651
(Caddy)
30000315658
(case)
|Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
|Quaker Big Chewy Bars Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip
|5ct
7.4 oz
|30000316856
|Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
|1ct
1.48 oz
10ct
14.8 oz
|30000004098
(Bar)
30000315668
(Caddy)
30000315665
(case)
|Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
|Quaker Big Chewy Bars Variety Pack
|36ct
53.3 oz
|30000567609
|Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
|Quaker Chewy Bars and Dipps Variety Pack
|14ct 13 oz
|30000576533
|Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
|58ct
58.6 oz
|30000562468
|Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
|Quaker Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip
|8ct
6.7 oz
|30000311820
|Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
|18ct
15.1 oz
|30000450178
|Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
|30ct
25.2 oz
|30000573402
|Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
|36ct
30.2 oz
|30000566237
|Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
|58ct
48.7 oz
|30000563045
|Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
|1ct
0.84 oz
440ct
369.6 oz
|03077504
(Bar)
30000562581
(Tote)
|Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
|Quaker Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
|8ct
6.7 oz
|30000576519
|Best Before of Sep- 01-24 and any earlier date
|Quaker Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip Holiday Minis
|28ct
13.8 oz
|3000057787
|Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
|Quaker Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip Halloween Minis
|28ct
13.8 oz
|30000312575
|Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
|40ct
19.6 oz
|30000571231
|Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
|Quaker Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip Spring Minis
|28ct
13.8 oz
|30000569504
|Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
|Quaker Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip Valentine Minis
|28ct
13.8 oz
|30000311639
|Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
|Quaker Chewy Bars Dark Chocolate Chunk
|8ct
6.7 oz
|30000311868
|Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
|Quaker Chewy Bars Chocolate Chunk
|1ct
1.41 oz
|30000003442
(Bar)
30000565879
(Tote)
|Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
|Quaker Chewy Bars Less Sugar Chocolate Chip
|8ct
6.7 oz
|30000311752
|Best Before of Jun- 03-24 and any earlier date
|18ct
15.1 oz
|30000571682
|Best Before of Jun- 03-24 and any earlier date
|58ct
48.7 oz
|30000565506
|Best Before of Jun- 03-24 and any earlier date
|Quaker Chewy Bars Less Sugar
Cookies & Cream
|1ct
1.38 oz
|30000003435
(Bar)
30000565862
(Tote)
|Best Before of Jun- 03-24 and any earlier date
|8ct
6.7 oz
|30000311875
|Best Before of Jun- 03-24 and any earlier date
|Quaker Chewy Bars Less Sugar Peanut Butter
Chocolate Chip
|8ct
6.7 oz
|30000311769
|Best Before of Jun- 03-24 and any earlier date
|Quaker Chewy Bars Less Sugar
Variety
|8ct
6.7 oz
|30000311943
|Best Before of Jun- 03-24 and any earlier date
|18ct
15.1 oz
|30000450109
|Best Before of Jun- 03-24 and any earlier date
|58ct
48.7 oz
|30000564998
|Best Before of Jun- 03-24 and any earlier date
|60ct
50.4 oz
|30000575185
|Best Before of Jun- 03-24 and any earlier date
|Quaker Chewy Bars Oatmeal Raisin
|8ct
6.7 oz
|30000311806
|Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
|58ct
48.7 oz
|30000568798
|Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
|1ct
0.84 oz
440ct
369.6 oz
|03076709
(Bar)
30000577011
(Tote)
|Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
|Quaker Chewy Bars Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip
|8ct
6.7 oz
|30000311844
|Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
|18ct
15.1 oz
|30000567265
|Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
|58ct
48.7 oz
|30000565513
|Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
|1ct
0.84oz
440ct
369.6 oz
|03077601
(Bar)
30000562598
(Tote)
|Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
|Quaker Chewy Bars S'mores
|1ct
0.84oz
|03076806
(Bar)
|Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
|8ct
6.7 oz
|30000311813
|Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
|18ct
15.1 oz
|30000573174
|Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
|58ct
48.7 oz
|30000568804
|Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
|Quaker Chewy Bars Variety Pack
|8ct
6.7 oz
|30000311882
|Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
|14ct
11.8 oz
|30000575284
|Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
|18ct
15.1 oz
|30000451304
|Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
|30ct
25.2 oz
|30000573419
|Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
|36ct
30.2 oz
|30000566244
|Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
|48ct
40.3 oz
|30000317709
|Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
|58ct
48.7 oz
|30000562093
|Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
|58ct
48.7 oz
|30000565520
|Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
|58ct
48.7 oz
|30000577257
|Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
|60ct
50.4 oz
|30000577349
|Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
|Quaker Chewy Dipps Chocolate Chip
|6ct
6.5 oz
|30000312698
|Best Before of Oct- 01-24 and any earlier date
|14ct
15.3 oz
|30000450529
|Best Before of Oct- 01-24 and any earlier date
|24ct
26.2 oz
|30000576809
|Best Before of Oct- 01-24 and any earlier date
|30ct
32.7 oz
|30000569061
|Best Before of Oct- 01-24 and any earlier date
|34ct
37.1 oz
|30000311653
|Best Before of Oct- 01-24 and any earlier date
|Quaker Chewy Dipps Peanut Butter
|6ct
6.3 oz
|30000312711
|Best Before of Oct- 01-24 and any earlier date
|14ct
14.7 oz
|30000311332
|Best Before of Oct- 01-24 and any earlier date
|Quaker Chewy Dipps Variety Pack
|14ct 15 oz
|30000567272
|Best Before of Oct- 01-24 and any earlier date
|48ct
51.6 oz
|30000574836
|Best Before of Oct- 01-24 and any earlier date
|Quaker Chewy Mini Dipps Birthday Blast
|12ct
8.9 oz
|30000572733
|Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
|Quaker Chewy Mini Dipps Summer Night S'mores
|12ct
8.9 oz
|30000572757
|Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
|GRANOLA CEREAL
|Quaker Puffed Granola Apple Cinnamon Cereal
|17 oz
|30000575758
|Best Before of Sep- 01-24 and any earlier date
|Quaker Puffed Granola Blueberry Vanilla Cereal
|17 oz
|30000575765
|Best Before of Sep- 01-24 and any earlier date
|Quaker Simply Granola Oats, Honey & Almonds Cereal
|2PK
48.2 oz
|30000573488
|Best Before of Sep- 01-24 and any earlier date
|Quaker Simply Granola Oats, Honey & Almonds Cereal
|24.1 oz
|30000572429
|Best Before of Sep- 01-24 and any earlier date
|Quaker Simply Granola Oats, Honey, Raisins & Almonds Cereal
|24.1 oz
|30000572436
|Best Before of Jun- 03-24 and any earlier date
|Quaker Simply Granola Oats, Honey, Raisins & Almonds Cereal
|2PK
48.2 oz
|30000577721
|Best Before of Sep- 01-24 and any earlier date
|Quaker Simply Granola Oats, Honey, Raisins & Almonds Cereal
|69 oz
|30000436073
|Best Before of Sep- 01-24 and any earlier date
|Quaker Protein Granola Oats, Chocolate, & Almonds Flavor
|18 oz
|30000571627
|Best Before of Jan- 09-24 and any earlier date
|2PK
36 oz
|30000577783
|Best Before of Jan- 09-24 and any earlier date
|GRANOLA BARS INCLUDED IN THE FOLLOWING SNACK BOXES
|Quaker Chocolatey Favorites Snack Mix
|20ct Box 378 oz
|30000577325
|Jun-03-24 and any earlier date
|Quaker On The Go Snack Mix
|20ct Box 344 oz
|30000577318
|Jun-03-24 and any earlier date
|Frito-Lay Snacks Variety Pack With Quaker Chewy
|20ct
17.42 oz (493.8g)
|28400715607
|Best Before March 12 2024 and any earlier date
|Frito-Lay Chips and Quaker Chewy Granola Bars Variety Pack
|40ct
36.94 oz
|28400697965
|Best Before March 12 2024 and any earlier date
|Crunchy & Chewy Snacks, Frito-Lay Chips, Cookies, Nuts and Quaker Chewy Bars Variety Pack
|40ct 36.205
oz
|28400714259
|Best Before March 12 2024 and any earlier date
|Lunch Box Mix, Frito-Lay Chips, Cookies and Quaker Chewy Bars Variety Pack
|40ct
40.62 oz
|28400713375
|Best Before March 12 2024 and any earlier date
|Frito-Lay Popped & Baked Chips with Cookies, Nuts and Quaker Chewy Bars Variety Pack
|40ct
35.58 oz
|28400714273
|Best Before March 12 2024 and any earlier date
|Frito-Lay Snack Time Favorites with Baked, Smartfood, SunChips and Quaker Chewy Granola Bars Variety Pack
|40ct
33.94 oz
|28400698009
|Best Before March 12 2024 and any earlier date
|Tasty Snacks, Frito-Lay Chips, Nuts, Cookies and Quaker Chewy Bars Variety Pack
|40ct
41.56 oz
|28400713368
|Best Before March 12 2024 and any earlier date
|Ultimate Flavor Snack Care Package, Variety Assortment of Chips, Cookies, Crackers, & More
|40ct
50.89 oz
|28400734868
|Best Before March 12 2024 and any earlier date