Manchin Announces $3.9 Million to Strengthen Healthcare Services in West Virginia

December 15, 2023

Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $3,930,309 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to strengthen healthcare services throughout West Virginia. The funding will bolster public health infrastructure, improve maternal and child health services statewide, and support local health centers in Monroe County.

“Every West Virginian deserves access to quality, affordable healthcare,” said Senator Manchin. “The investments announced today will help improve our public health infrastructure, strengthen maternal and child services across the state, and support the Monroe County Health Department. I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of these awards and, as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to enhance the health and well-being of West Virginians across the Mountain State.”

Individual awards listed below: