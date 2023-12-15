Manchin Secures $54.3 Million to Complete I-79 Chaplin Hill Gateway Project

December 15, 2023

Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, secured $54,320,000 from the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) to the Monongalia County Commission to repair and rehabilitate I-79 exit 155, which serves as the primary vehicular connection from Interstate-79 and Morgantown, Star City, Granville and West Virginia University.

“I am proud to announce this $54 million investment through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to complete the I-79 Chaplin Hill Gateway Project, which will create job opportunities for surrounding communities, bolster economic growth and improve safety for local travelers,” said Senator Manchin. “When we make smart investments in our roadways that hard-working West Virginians and small businesses rely on, we are building a better future for the state. I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of this project for years to come and, as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to bolster West Virginia’s transportation systems.”

This funding is made possible through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and will help replace I-79 bridges over Chaplin Hill Road, reconstruct the exit 155 interchange and WB I-79 flyover, and build a pedestrian and bicycle connection between the Star City bridge and the regional rail-to-trail network.

Earlier this year, Senator Manchin sent a letter of support to U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg for federal funding to complete the I-79 Chaplin Hill Gateway Project. In addition, Senator Manchin secured $2,000,000 for I-79 Exit 155 repairs and rehabilitation as one of the Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) requests he secured on behalf of West Virginia through the Fiscal Year 2023 funding bill.