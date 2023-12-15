Supreme Court reappoints 29 chief judges

TOPEKA—The Kansas Supreme Court reappointed 29 chief judges in Kansas for terms that begin January 1, 2024, and end December 31, 2025.



1st Judicial District

Chief Judge Joan Lowdon was reappointed in the 1st Judicial District, composed of Atchison and Leavenworth counties. She has served as a district judge since 2020 and chief judge since January 2023.

Lowdon graduated from Kansas State University and the University of Kansas School of Law. Before she was appointed district judge, she worked at the Leavenworth County Attorney’s Office, first as an assistant county attorney and later as deputy county attorney.



2nd Judicial District

Chief Judge Jeffrey Elder was reappointed in the 2nd Judicial District, composed of Jefferson, Jackson, Wabaunsee, and Pottawatomie counties. He has served as a district judge since 2008 and as chief judge since 2020.

Elder graduated from the University of Kansas and the University of Kansas School of Law. He served as county attorney for Pottawatomie County from 1989 to 2001 and was in private practice before he became a judge.



3rd Judicial District

Chief Judge Steven Ebberts was reappointed in the 3rd Judicial District, which is Shawnee County. He has been a district judge since 2011 and a chief judge since 2021.

Ebberts graduated from Washburn University and Washburn University School of Law. He worked as the municipal court administrative judge and associate judge for the City of Topeka for more than eight years before he was appointed district judge.



4th Judicial District

Chief Judge Taylor Wine was reappointed in the 4th Judicial District, composed of Anderson, Coffey, Franklin, and Osage counties. He has served as a district judge since 2018 and chief judge since 2019.

Wine graduated from Pittsburg State University and Southern Methodist University Dedman School of Law. He was in private practice before he was appointed district magistrate judge and later district judge.



5th Judicial District

Chief Judge Jeffry Larson was reappointed in the 5th Judicial District, composed of Chase and Lyon counties. He has served as a district judge since 2007 and a chief judge since August 2022.

Larson graduated from Emporia State University and Washburn University School of Law. He was in private practice in Emporia for 20 years before being appointed district judge.



6th Judicial District

Chief Judge Amy Harth was reappointed in the 6th Judicial District, composed of Bourbon, Linn, and Miami counties. She has served as a district judge since 2004 and chief judge since 2015.

Harth graduated from Washburn University School of Law. She worked as a prosecutor in Miami County and as a public defender before she was appointed judge.



7th Judicial District

Chief Judge James McCabria was reappointed in the 7th Judicial District, which is Douglas County. He has served as a district judge since 2014 and chief judge since 2019.

McCabria graduated from the University of Tulsa College of Law. He worked in private practice in Coffeyville, as an assistant attorney general for the Kansas Attorney General’s Office, and as assistant district attorney for the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office before he was appointed district judge.



8th Judicial District

Chief Judge Benjamin Sexton was reappointed in the 8th Judicial District, composed of Geary, Dickinson, Marion, and Morris counties. He has served as a district judge since 2001 and chief judge since August 2021.



Sexton graduated from Kansas State University and Washburn University School of Law. He worked as a prosecutor and in private practice before he was appointed district judge.



9th Judicial District

Chief Judge Marilyn Wilder was reappointed in the 9th Judicial District, composed of Harvey and McPherson counties. She has served as a district judge since 2015 and chief judge since September 2021.

Wilder graduated from Taylor University and Indiana University School of Law. She worked in private practice before she was appointed district judge.



10th Judicial District

Chief Judge Charles Droege was reappointed in the 10th Judicial District, which is Johnson County. He has served as a district judge since 2007 and chief judge since 2022.

Droege graduated from Wichita State University and Washburn University School of Law. He worked as an assistant district attorney in the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office before becoming a sole practitioner handling both criminal and civil litigation matters. He was also municipal court judge for the cities of Desoto and Edgerton before he was appointed district judge.



11th Judicial District

Chief Judge Lori Bolton Fleming was reappointed in the 11th Judicial District, composed of Cherokee, Crawford, and Labette counties. She has served as a district judge since 2012 and chief judge since June 2021.

Fleming graduated from Pittsburg State University and Washburn University School of Law. She worked as a prosecutor and in private practice before she was appointed district judge.



12th Judicial District

Chief Judge Kim Cudney was reappointed in the 12th Judicial District, composed of Cloud, Jewell, Lincoln, Mitchell, Republic, and Washington counties. She has served as a district judge and chief judge since 2006.



Cudney graduated from Kansas State University and a law degree from Washburn University School of Law. She served as a research attorney for the Kansas Supreme Court and the U.S. District Court. She had a private law practice in Washington, Kansas, where she also served as county attorney.



13th Judicial District

Chief Judge David Ricke was reappointed in the 13th Judicial District, composed of Butler, Greenwood, and Elk counties. He has served as a district judge since 2004 and chief judge since 2012.

Ricke graduated from Wichita State University and the University of Kansas School of Law.

14th Judicial District

Chief Judge Jeffrey Gettler was reappointed in the 14th Judicial District, composed of Chautauqua and Montgomery counties. He has served as a district judge since 2015 and chief judge since 2018.

Gettler graduated from Independence Community College, Loyola University Chicago, and the University of Kansas School of Law. He was in private practice, served as city prosecutor for the City of Independence, city attorney for the City of Cherryvale, and attorney for Unified School Districts 446 and 447.



15th Judicial District

Chief Judge Kevin Berens was reappointed in the 15th Judicial District, composed of Cheyenne, Logan, Sheridan, Sherman, Rawlins, Thomas, and Wallace counties. He has served as district judge and chief judge since 2017.

Berens graduated from Fort Hays State University and Washburn University School of Law. He previously served as county attorney in Thomas and Cheyenne counties and city attorney for Bird City. He also practiced law in Kansas and Colorado.



16th Judicial District

Chief Judge Laura Lewis was reappointed in the 16th Judicial District, composed of Clark, Comanche, Ford, Gray, Kiowa, and Meade counties. She has been a district judge since 2019 and chief judge since 2020.



Lewis graduated from Dodge City Community College, Washburn University, and Washburn University School of Law. Before she became a judge, she was county attorney and county counselor for Meade County and had a private law practice.



17th Judicial District

Judicial District, composed of Decatur, Norton, Phillips, Smith, Graham, and Osborne counties. He has served as district judge and chief judge since 2011.

Pratt graduated from the University of Kansas School of Law. Before he became a judge, he practiced law in Oberlin.



18th Judicial District

Chief Judge Jeff Goering was reappointed in the 18th Judicial District, which is Sedgwick County. He has served as district judge since 2004 and chief judge since 2019.

Goering graduated from Washburn University School of Law. Before he became a judge, he worked as an assistant district attorney in Sedgwick County, he, had a private practice in Leavenworth, and he was municipal judge for the City of Leavenworth. He returned to Wichita and was in private practice. He also served in the Kansas House of Representatives.



19th Judicial District

Chief Judge Nicholas St. Peter was reappointed in the 19th Judicial District, which is Cowley County. He has served as a district judge since 2004 and chief judge since 2010.

St. Peter graduated from Fort Hays State University and Washburn University School of Law.



21st Judicial District

Chief Judge Grant Bannister was reappointed in the 21st Judicial District, composed of Clay and Riley counties. He has served as district judge since 2016 and chief judge since 2019.

Bannister graduated from Fort Hays State University and the University of Kansas School of Law. Before becoming a judge, he was in private practice in Manhattan and served as an adjunct professor teaching ethics in the College of Business at Kansas State University.



22nd Judicial District

Chief Judge John Weingart was reappointed in the 22nd Judicial District, composed of Brown, Doniphan, Marshall, and Nemaha counties. He has served as a district judge since 2000 and chief judge since January 2023.

Weingart graduated from Washburn University and Washburn University School of Law. Before becoming a judge, he was in private practice in Hiawatha for 24 years.



23rd Judicial District

Chief Judge Glenn Braun was reappointed in the 23rd Judicial District, composed of Ellis, Rooks, Trego, and Gove counties. He has served as a district judge since 2012 and chief judge since 2016.

Braun graduated from Kansas State University and from Washburn University School of Law. Before he became a judge, he was in private practice, served as Ellis County Attorney, and was a prosecutor for the City of Hays.



24th Judicial District

Chief Judge Bruce Gatterman was reappointed in the 24th Judicial District, composed of Edwards, Hodgeman, Lane, Ness, Pawnee, and Rush counties. He has served as district judge and chief judge since 2003.

Gatterman graduated from Kansas State University and Washburn University School of Law. Before he became a judge, he served as a municipal judge for the City of Larned.



25th Judicial District

Chief Judge Kristi Cott was reappointed in the 25th Judicial District, composed of Finney, Greeley, Hamilton, Kearny, Scott, and Wichita counties. She has served as a district judge since 2021 and chief judge since 2022.

Cott graduated from the University of South Dakota and the University of South Dakota School of Law. She worked for the Western Regional Public Defender Office and for the Finney County Attorney’s Office. She worked in private practice before she was appointed district court judge.



26th Judicial District



Chief Judge Clinton Peterson was reappointed to the 26th Judicial District, composed of Grant, Haskell, Morton, Seward, Stanton, and Stevens counties. He has served as a district judge since 2009 and chief judge since 2022.

Peterson graduated from Southwestern College in Winfield and Washburn University School of Law. Before he became a judge, he worked as a prosecutor in the Seward County Attorney’s Office and was in private practice.



27th Judicial District

Chief Judge Patricia Macke Dick was reappointed in the 27th Judicial District, which is Reno County. She has served as a district judge since 1989 and chief judge since 2007.

Macke Dick graduated from Kansas State University and the University of Kansas School of Law.



29th Judicial District

Chief Judge Robert Burns was reappointed in the 29th Judicial District, which is Wyandotte County. He has served as a district judge since 2004 and chief judge since 2019.

Burns graduated from Harvard University and the University of Notre Dame Law School. Before he became a judge, he was in private practice and served as a legal department attorney for the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas.



30th Judicial District

Chief Judge William Mott was reappointed to the 30th Judicial District, composed of Barber, Harper, Kingman, Pratt, and Sumner counties. He has served as a district judge since 2007 and chief judge since 2017.

Mott graduated from Friends University and Washburn University School of Law. Before he became a judge, he practiced law in Wellington, served as Sumner County Attorney, and was a special assistant U.S attorney in Wichita.



31st Judicial District

Chief Judge Daniel Creitz was reappointed in the 31st Judicial District, composed of Allen, Neosho, Wilson, and Woodson counties. He has served as a district judge since May 2002 and chief judge since 2011.



Creitz graduated from Allen County Community College, Emporia State University, and Washburn University School of Law.



Chief judge role

Each of Kansas' 31 judicial districts has a chief judge who, in addition to their judicial responsibilities, has general control over case assignments within the district, as well as general supervisory authority over the administrative and clerical functions of the court.