DHHR Hosts Roundtable Discussion with LOCHHRA and Directors in the Office of Shared Administration

On March 6, 2023, Governor Jim Justice signed House Bill 2006, reorganizing the current West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) into three separate departments, effective January 1, 2024. In preparation for this restructure, Sherri A. Young, D.O., MBA, FAAFP, Incoming Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Health; Cynthia Persily, Ph.D., Incoming Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Human Services; and Michael Caruso, Incoming Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Health Facilities, hosted a roundtable discussion today with members of the Legislative Oversight Commission on Health and Human Resources Accountability (LOCHHRA) and directors of the offices within the new Office of Shared Administration, which will provide support services for the three new departments.

The roundtable provided a general discussion for educational purposes in an informal setting with leadership from the Office of Finance, Office of Human Resources Management, Office of Management Information Services, Office of Communications, Office of Operations, and Office of Constituent Services.

“This event provided an opportunity for Office of Shared Administration directors to explain their roles in the efficiencies that have been developed in supporting each department in ensuring a smooth transition, supporting the day-to-day work of our employees, and assuring residents continue to get the resources they need,” said Dr. Young. “Secretary Persily, Secretary Caruso, and I believe the discussion was constructive and provided the education and understanding we need to move forward with the support of our legislative partners and with the continued guidance of Governor Justice who has prioritized improving DHHR so that West Virginians are served with the highest degree of care.”

Residents who receive DHHR services will experience no interruption in their coverage due to the upcoming reorganization. This commitment to continuity is the result of months of dedicated work by DHHR staff who have carefully planned and prepared to minimize any disruption for West Virginians. All qualifying West Virginians will continue to receive the same DHHR benefits and services without any changes. For more information and access to services within the West Virginia Department of Health, West Virginia Department of Health Facilities, and the West Virginia Department of Human Services, please visit dhhr.wv.gov.

