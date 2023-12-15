Expanded care coming to Burnaby Hospital

CANADA, December 15 - People in Burnaby are one step closer to getting expanded patient care as the Burnaby Hospital redevelopment moves forward with the structural building and concrete pouring completed.

“We are marking an important milestone of the new six-storey Phase 1 pavilion of the Burnaby Hospital redevelopment project,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health. “It’s exciting to see the progress as this project will support our ongoing work to strengthen health care in British Columbia and provide people in Burnaby and the surrounding communities improved access to care in a modern hospital.”

Completion of the structural work means the focus will shift to finishing the building’s exterior and interior.

Phase 1 of the Burnaby Hospital redevelopment includes the construction of the new pavilion and the expansion and renovations of the existing Support Facilities Building. The pavilion will include maternity, neonatal intensive care, mental health in-patient and medical in-patient units. The estimated completion date for the new pavilion is 2025.

“As we celebrate this milestone in the redevelopment of Burnaby Hospital, I will continue to work hard with our government to ensure people have access to care in the community, which is critical,” said Anne Kang, MLA for Burnaby-Deer Lake.

The expansion and renovations of the Support Facilities Building, which includes the Jim Pattison Surgery Centre and the Burnaby Community Emergency Department, will feature 10 new or upgraded state-of-the-art operating rooms, renovations to the emergency department and a new energy facility.

This announcement builds on the recently approved Phase 2 of the Burnaby Hospital redevelopment, which will add a new 160-bed inpatient tower and integrated cancer centre, which will include 54 ambulatory care rooms, 31 chemotherapy chairs, space for five linear accelerators, space for 2 PET/CT scanners, an oncology pharmacy, and clinical trials and research space.

The redevelopment project will result in 399 beds across the campus.

“I am pleased to celebrate this significant project milestone at Burnaby Hospital, which has been the heart of health care in this community for over 70 years,” said Dr. Victoria Lee, president and CEO, Fraser Health. “This redevelopment will add capacity to our hospital and bring in state-of-the-art equipment, enabling our staff and medical staff to provide high-quality care to our patients for many years to come. Thank you to our staff and medical staff who are epitomizing agility and innovation as they move this work forward.”

The total cost of the redevelopment is more than $2.4 billion with funding from the Province, Burnaby Hospital Foundation and BC Cancer Foundation.

“Our community came together in such a strong way by helping raise over $30 million to support Phase 1 of this redevelopment. I am certain that every one of our donors who contributed to this first step in our redevelopment is pleased to see the progress of the project, marked by this ceremonial event,” said Kristy James, president and CEO, Burnaby Hospital Foundation. “The foundation shares our gratitude to all our donors, including exceptional support from the Beedie family, Jim Pattison and the City of Burnaby that have inspired us all.”

Burnaby Hospital opened in 1952. It provides a range of acute care services, including emergency care, critical care, surgery, maternity, neonatal intensive care, palliative and adult mental-health and substance-use services.

Learn More:

To learn more about Burnaby Hospital Redevelopment, visit: https://www.fraserhealth.ca/your-community/burnaby/burnaby-hospital-redevelopment-project

A backgrounder follows.