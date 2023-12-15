NAWASA welcomes Project Consultant to oversee UKCIF Southern St. George Water Supply Expansion Project

The National Water and Sewerage Authority (NAWASA) is delighted to announce the appointment of Engineer Nigel John as the Project Coordinator for the United Kingdom Caribbean Infrastructure Partnership Fund (UKCIF) Southern St. George Water Supply Expansion Project.

The UKCIF initiative aims to tackle persistent water scarcity issues in the southern part of the island. This project targets the enhancement of a reliable and sustainable potable water supply network, revolutionizing water distribution in the region.

Eng. John will oversee the Construction Supervision of the project, which includes expanding the water supply network from NAWASA’s Concord Water Treatment Plant to Point Salines in the south, encompassing line replacement and improvements to wastewater systems.

Funded by the United Kingdom’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) and administered by the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB), this consultancy seeks to coordinate and monitor all aspects of the project’s implementation.

Bringing over three decades of experience in civil engineering, project management, and procurement, Eng. John boasts a proven track record in various projects, including residential and commercial developments, civil works, environmental impact assessments, and climate change adaptation initiatives.

His expertise in procurement aligns with guidelines from multilateral development agencies like the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) and the World Bank (WB), reinforcing the partnership between the Bank and NAWASA.

Acting General Manager Terrence P. Smith expressed enthusiasm, stating, “Eng. John’s addition reinforces our commitment to enhancing water infrastructure, ensuring sustainable access to clean water for Grenadians”.

Mr. Smith further highlighted Eng. John’s invaluable insights drawn from similar water supply projects in the Caribbean, affirming increased resilience in their endeavours.

Beyond technical expertise, Eng. John’s involvement in regional development, including leadership roles in organizations like the CARICOM Development Fund (CDF), adds depth to his contributions.

The appointment of Eng. Nigel John represents a significant milestone in the UKCIF Southern St. George Water Supply Expansion Project, marking a strategic step toward effective implementation and strengthening Grenada’s water infrastructure for its citizens’ benefit.

