Call for Additional Ocean Observations

In a widely distributed editorial opinion piece, Peter de Menocal, president and director of the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, and Margaret Leinen, vice chancellor for marine science and director of the Scripps Institution of Oceanography/University of California San Diego, explain why the ocean can be seen as our greatest ally in tackling climate change. They cite the importance of ocean observing systems like the Ocean Observatories Initiative (OOI), the ARGO Program, and ship-based operations, including those supported by the global GO-SHIP expeditions.

Read about how OOI and others are contributing vital data to understanding the changing ocean.

http://digital.oceannews.com/december-2023/page-1?m=9767&i=810338&p=14&_ga=2.249360967.1538107420.1702656208-1663532955.1702656207&ver=html5