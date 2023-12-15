Jared Johnson named chief judge in 28th Judicial District

TOPEKA—The Kansas Supreme Court has appointed District Judge Jared Johnson to serve as chief judge of the 28th Judicial District from January 1, 2024, through December 31, 2025.



The 28th Judicial District is composed of Ottawa and Saline counties.



Johnson succeeds District Judge Rene Young, whose term as chief judge ends at the end of December.

“We appreciate that Judge Johnson is willing to take on the additional responsibilities of chief judge and provide continuity in capable leadership in the 28th Judicial District,” said Marla Luckert, chief justice of the Supreme Court. “We look forward to working with him in this new capacity.”

Johnson has been a district judge in the 28th Judicial District since 2011.

“I am honored to be appointed as chief judge, and I look forward to serving the 28th Judicial District in this capacity,” said Johnson.

Johnson graduated from the University of Kansas and the University of Kansas School of Law. After law school, he joined the U.S. Air Force and served in the Judge Advocate General’s Corps from 2001 to 2005. He was in private practice in Salina before he was appointed district judge.

Each of Kansas’ 31 judicial districts has a chief judge who, in addition to their judicial responsibilities, has general control over case assignments within the district, as well as general supervisory authority over the administrative and clerical functions of the court.