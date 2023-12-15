Carey Hipp named chief judge in 20th Judicial District

TOPEKA—The Kansas Supreme Court has appointed District Judge Carey Hipp to serve as chief judge of the 20th Judicial District from January 1, 2024, through December 31, 2025.

The 20th Judicial District is composed of Barton, Ellsworth, Rice, Russell, and Stafford counties.

Hipp succeeds current Chief Judge Steve Johnson, whose term expires at the end of December.

“We appreciate that Judge Hipp is willing to take on the additional responsibilities of chief judge and provide continuity in capable leadership in the 20th Judicial District,” said Marla Luckert, chief justice of the Supreme Court. “We look forward to working with her in this new capacity.”

Hipp has been a judge in the 20th Judicial District since 2019.

“I am very grateful to the Supreme Court for selecting me as the next chief judge in the 20th Judicial District,” Hipp said. “It has been a privilege to serve the residents in our five counties the past five years, and I look forward to the new role of chief judge. I am excited to join an impressive group of chief judges from around the state.”

Hipp graduated from Fort Hays State University and Oklahoma City University School of Law. She was in private practice in Ellsworth before she became a district judge.

Each of Kansas’ 31 judicial districts has a chief judge who, in addition to their judicial responsibilities, has general control over case assignments within the district, as well as general supervisory authority over the administrative and clerical functions of the court.