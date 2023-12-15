Submit Release
eSIM.net Launches Innovative Vodafone Travel eSIM for Seamless Connectivity in 75 Countries

eSIM.net, one of the few full-service eSIM providers

eSIM.net launches new Vodafone Travel eSIM service, offering seamless connectivity in 75 countries worldwide, while eliminating roaming charges.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eSIM.net, a leader in digital SIM technology, proudly announces the launch of its new Vodafone Travel eSIM service, offering customers seamless connectivity in 75 countries worldwide, while eliminating traditional roaming charges. As a reseller of Vodafone services, eSIM.net is committed to providing top-tier global communication solutions.

The Vodafone Travel eSIM, available through eSIM.net, empowers travellers with reliable, high-quality network coverage across continents including North America, Europe, and Asia. The eSIM service has proven to be a key part of the ultimate travel plan – featuring unlimited data, voice and SMS. This service is ideal for both business and leisure travellers who require consistent and affordable internet connectivity while abroad.

Through this service, eSIM.net customers can enjoy the benefits of Vodafone’s extensive network without the worry of accruing expensive roaming fees. The eSIM technology makes it easier than ever for travellers to manage their international mobile service, bypassing the need for physical SIM cards and the inconvenience of switching them while travelling.

“eSIM.net is excited to resell Vodafone’s world-class services through our new Travel eSIM product. This launch signifies our dedication to providing innovative and customer-focused telecommunication solutions,” said Gerry O’Prey, CEO at eSIM.net. “We understand the challenges of staying connected while travelling, and we believe that our Vodafone Travel eSIM is a game-changer for international connectivity.”

The Vodafone Travel eSIM by eSIM.net is now available for customers to purchase through their website or their app. Interested individuals can visit www.esim.net/vodafone/travel for more information on how to activate this service, device compatibility, and the complete list of countries covered.

About eSIM.net

eSIM.net specialises in providing digital SIM solutions and is at the forefront of the eSIM revolution. The company aims to make international travel more convenient and cost-effective by offering a range of eSIM services for global connectivity including one of the first full-service eSIM plans on the market.

