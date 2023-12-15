Young artists among people receiving $18.2 million in provincial funding

CANADA, December 15 - Young artists are among the people benefiting from an $18.2-million investment in arts and culture programs throughout the province through Community Gaming Grants.

Arts Umbrella, a non-profit centre for arts education with locations in Vancouver, Surrey and South Surrey, received $225,000 to provide free community programming for young artists in dance, theatre, and art and design.

“The continued support we receive from Community Gaming Grants is critical, helping us to provide nurturing, stimulating and inclusive community programming completely free of charge to over 6,500 deserving young people each year,” said Susan Smith Alexander, senior director of programming, Arts Umbrella. “This stable funding helps us to plan with confidence and inspire children and youth who otherwise would not have access to quality arts programming.”

Similar arts-and-culture grants will provide greater community access to a variety of programs at more than 650 organizations across B.C.

“Through Community Gaming Grants, the Province is helping organizations like Arts Umbrella to reach more people through their work,” said Anne Kang, Minister of Municipal Affairs. “From arts and literature to festivals and museums, B.C. has a thriving arts-and-culture sector that keeps our communities vibrant and healthy. These grants are helping organizations to keep costs down for art students, museum visitors, festival-goers and anybody participating in arts-and-culture activities.”

Grant recipients will deliver programs that preserve and/or provide public access to arts, heritage or culture, including:

Ladysmith Festival of Lights ($46,000);

Nelson and District Museum, Archives, Art Gallery and Historical Society ($36,400);

Okanagan Symphony Society ($164,500);

Société francophone de Maillardville for the Festival du Bois in Coquitlam ($90,000); and

Stage North Theatre Society ($24,500).

The funding is part of $140 million provided annually through Community Gaming Grants to not-for-profit organizations throughout B.C. These grants help approximately 5,000 organizations to deliver ongoing programs and services in their communities.

The Province has also announced an additional $11.2 million in Community Gaming Grants for 1,300 school parent advisory councils (PACs) and district parent advisory councils (DPACs) in B.C.

Quotes:

Lana Popham, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport –

“B.C. has the greatest concentration of artists and cultural workers per capita in Canada. We're proud to support the arts-and-culture sector through the Community Gaming Grants, as it plays a vital role in promoting the resilience, vitality and well-being of our communities. We strongly believe that everyone should have access to arts and culture in their communities.”

Mike Starchuck, MLA for Surrey-Cloverdale –

“The cost of everything is going up, which makes it harder for people to find affordable things to do with friends and family. This funding will help not-for-profit organizations keep events and festivals free or low-cost, and it will help families keep their kids in art classes, dance lessons, music or other activities.”

Christine Hawkins, chair, BC Association for Charitable Gaming –

“The BC Association for Charitable Gaming applauds the tenacity of arts-and-culture organizations across the province as they produce transformational events in their communities. Gaming funding is a critical component of the arts organizations’ annual production cycle and we are grateful for this support to the communities served.”

Paul Larocque, president and CEO, Arts Umbrella –

“When I think of the next generation of young people, I have great faith in the role that arts education can play in their lives. I have witnessed so many transformative moments when a new passion is discovered. Thanks to our supporters and Community Gaming Grants, our Donor-Funded Community Programs harness the same expertise as our tuition-based classes, bringing the Arts Umbrella experience to children and youth across Metro Vancouver, at little to no cost.”

Quick Facts:

Since 2017, Community Gaming Grants have annually supported programs that directly benefit British Columbians and their communities, helping more than 5,100 arts-and-culture sector not-for-profit organizations.

Grants also fund human and social services, sport, public safety and environmental conservation, as well as parent and district parent advisory councils in B.C. schools.

Eligible organizations can apply for one of the six sectors of grants, as well as a capital-project grant.

Learn More:

To see the full list of arts-and-culture sector recipients, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/files/CGGPayments_Apr2023toSept2023_ArtsCulture.pdf

For more information about $11.2 million provided to parent advisory councils, visit: http://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2023MUNI0053-001975

For more information on Community Gaming Grants, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/sports-culture/gambling-fundraising/gaming-grants/community-gaming-grants