Drivers are reminded of lane closures this weekend on the Stanley Park Causeway.

On Saturday, Dec. 16 and Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, one lane will be closed from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Northbound pedestrians and cyclists will be detoured through Stanley Park and to west side of the causeway/bridge.

The closures are in support of an urgent tree-removal project in Stanley Park led by the Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation.

The full schedule of December and January weekend lane closures can be found on the Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation website: https://www.vancouver.ca/stanley-park-trees

While efforts are being made to keep impacts to a minimum, people should plan for delays and transit changes to and from the North Shore, and to consider using the Ironworkers Memorial Second Narrows Crossing as an alternative during the times noted above.

Watch for traffic-control personnel, obey signs and check DriveBC for updates: https://drivebc.ca/